Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETNAM HOUSEWARES CORP làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

I. Position Overview

The HR Executive – Recruitment and Training & Development is responsible for managing recruitment processes and supporting training and development initiatives within the HR department. The role includes sourcing and hiring talent, conducting interviews, and ensuring a seamless onboarding experience. Additionally, the position is responsible for designing, implementing, and evaluating employee training programs to promote career growth and improve organizational performance. The role also requires close collaboration with other departments to align HR strategies with company goals.

II. Key Responsibilities

1. Recruitment and Talent Acquisition

• Job Vacancy Management: Work with department heads to identify staffing needs and create job descriptions for open positions.

• Sourcing Candidates: Use various recruitment channels (job boards, social media, headhunting, etc.) to source potential candidates.

• Screening and Interviewing: Review resumes, conduct initial interviews, and shortlist candidates for final interviews with hiring managers.

• Onboarding Process: Oversee the onboarding process for new hires, ensuring a smooth transition into the company, and ensuring all necessary documents and policies are completed.

• Employer Branding: Promote the company as an employer of choice through various branding activities, career fairs, and social media platforms.