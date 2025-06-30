Tuyển Digital Marketing The Grand Ho Tram làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Function as an internal consultant to assist management in the analysis and identification of organizational training issues.

• Conduct needs analysis to determine specialized training needs on property.

• Support Training Manager to design and develop materials for Developmental Training Program.

• Plans, directs, administers and facilitate all training and development efforts throughout the entire property to include orientation, supervisory development, departmental development, skills training.

• Train and build up Training committee.

• Sets up plans and implements activities/curriculum to enhance standardized training programs.

• Assist Training Manager to develop training related policies, systems and procedures including strategies and implementation techniques.

• Assist Training Manager to prepares reports and recommends procedures to enhance the training and development processes.

• Assist Training Manager in providing strategic direction for the department and proactively conveys guidelines for staff that shapes the unparalleled standards expected.

• Monitors and evaluates to the progress and effectiveness of training and development programs and makes recommendations for improvement.

• Design and produce training aids (i.e. case studies, simulations, games, exercises, etc.) and support materials.