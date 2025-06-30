Tuyển Digital Marketing The Grand Ho Tram làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại The Grand Ho Tram
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ấp Hồ Tràm, Xã Hồ Tràm, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Function as an internal consultant to assist management in the analysis and identification of organizational training issues.
• Conduct needs analysis to determine specialized training needs on property.
• Support Training Manager to design and develop materials for Developmental Training Program.
• Plans, directs, administers and facilitate all training and development efforts throughout the entire property to include orientation, supervisory development, departmental development, skills training.
• Train and build up Training committee.
• Sets up plans and implements activities/curriculum to enhance standardized training programs.
• Assist Training Manager to develop training related policies, systems and procedures including strategies and implementation techniques.
• Assist Training Manager to prepares reports and recommends procedures to enhance the training and development processes.
• Assist Training Manager in providing strategic direction for the department and proactively conveys guidelines for staff that shapes the unparalleled standards expected.
• Monitors and evaluates to the progress and effectiveness of training and development programs and makes recommendations for improvement.
• Design and produce training aids (i.e. case studies, simulations, games, exercises, etc.) and support materials.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại The Grand Ho Tram Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
