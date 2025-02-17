Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc Bconduct., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 1,000 USD

Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc Bconduct., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 1,000 USD

Bconduct., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/03/2025
Bconduct., Ltd

Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc Tại Bconduct., Ltd

Mức lương
800 - 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 5th Floor, Sanaky Building, No. 22 Tran Thu Do Street, Hoang Liet Ward, Hoang Mai District, Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,000 USD

Location:
- Hanoi: 5th Floor, Sanaky Building, No. 22 Tran Thu Do Street, Hoang Liet Ward, Hoang Mai District
- Ho Chi Minh: Working remotely at home/partnership factories
Job Type: Full-time (8:30 AM to 05:30 PM - Monday to Friday)
Job Type:
Travel Requirement: Approximately 30% of the workweek (traveling to factories within a 20–50 km radius of the office)
Travel Requirement:
________________________________________
Position Overview
As a QC Engineer at Bconduct Vietnam, you will oversee quality control processes to ensure that products meet customer requirements.
In this role, you will split your time between office-based activities (70%)—such as reporting, data analysis, and supplier communication—and on-site visits to supplier factories (30%) to monitor production and perform dimensional inspections.
You will work closely with local suppliers, QC teams, and various stakeholders, using your expertise in QC tools and processes to prevent and resolve quality issues.
Key Responsibilities
• Supplier Collaboration: Communicate daily with local suppliers to align on quality standards, production timelines, and project requirements.
• Supplier Collaboration:

Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Bconduct., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bconduct., Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Bconduct., Ltd

Bconduct., Ltd

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 5th floor Sanaky building, No. 22 Tran Thu Do street, Hoang Liet ward, Hoang Mai district, Hanoi, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-duoc-si-ban-thuoc-thu-nhap-800-1-000-thang-tai-ha-noi-job307765
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Phát Triển Trạm Sạc Toàn Cầu V-Green
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc Công Ty Phát Triển Trạm Sạc Toàn Cầu V-Green làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Phát Triển Trạm Sạc Toàn Cầu V-Green
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Và Dược Phẩm Hưng Việt - Hải Phòng
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Và Dược Phẩm Hưng Việt - Hải Phòng làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Và Dược Phẩm Hưng Việt - Hải Phòng
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập đoàn Tân Á Đại Thành
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc Tập đoàn Tân Á Đại Thành làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tập đoàn Tân Á Đại Thành
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Và Công Nghiệp NSN
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Và Công Nghiệp NSN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Và Công Nghiệp NSN
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Thương Mại Và Phát Triển Công Nghệ FSI
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Thương Mại Và Phát Triển Công Nghệ FSI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 30 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Thương Mại Và Phát Triển Công Nghệ FSI
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Vĩnh Phúc
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Vĩnh Phúc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Vĩnh Phúc
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phúc Long Heritage
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc Công Ty Cổ Phần Phúc Long Heritage làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phúc Long Heritage
Hạn nộp: 18/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Transimex Hi Tech Park Logistics
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Transimex Hi Tech Park Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Transimex Hi Tech Park Logistics
Hạn nộp: 08/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company
Hạn nộp: 10/05/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Phát Triển Trạm Sạc Toàn Cầu V-Green
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc Công Ty Phát Triển Trạm Sạc Toàn Cầu V-Green làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Phát Triển Trạm Sạc Toàn Cầu V-Green
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Và Dược Phẩm Hưng Việt - Hải Phòng
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Và Dược Phẩm Hưng Việt - Hải Phòng làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Và Dược Phẩm Hưng Việt - Hải Phòng
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập đoàn Tân Á Đại Thành
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc Tập đoàn Tân Á Đại Thành làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tập đoàn Tân Á Đại Thành
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Và Công Nghiệp NSN
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Và Công Nghiệp NSN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Và Công Nghiệp NSN
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Thương Mại Và Phát Triển Công Nghệ FSI
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Thương Mại Và Phát Triển Công Nghệ FSI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 30 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Thương Mại Và Phát Triển Công Nghệ FSI
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Vĩnh Phúc
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Vĩnh Phúc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Vĩnh Phúc
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phúc Long Heritage
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc Công Ty Cổ Phần Phúc Long Heritage làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phúc Long Heritage
Hạn nộp: 18/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Transimex Hi Tech Park Logistics
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Transimex Hi Tech Park Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Transimex Hi Tech Park Logistics
Hạn nộp: 08/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company
Hạn nộp: 10/05/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc Công ty cổ phần Vitamin Shoppe Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Vitamin Shoppe Việt Nam
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM MINH PHÚC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM MINH PHÚC
12 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc CÔNG TY TNHH PHÂN PHỐI TRỰC TUYẾN NHẤT NHẤT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PHÂN PHỐI TRỰC TUYẾN NHẤT NHẤT
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Dịch Vụ Y Tế Medici làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 30 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Dịch Vụ Y Tế Medici
12 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NANO INDUSTRY ĐĂNG QUANG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NANO INDUSTRY ĐĂNG QUANG
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc Công ty cổ phần học viện Nutrime làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty cổ phần học viện Nutrime
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc Công Ty TNHH dược phẩm Y Med làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH dược phẩm Y Med
10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc CÔNG TY TNHH ĐỨC NHÂN ĐƯỜNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐỨC NHÂN ĐƯỜNG
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM BPPHARMA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM BPPHARMA
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ MEDLATEC GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 7 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ MEDLATEC GROUP
Trên 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm TV.PHARM Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm TV.PHARM Pro Company
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc Công ty TNHH Phòng khám Đa khoa Jio Health làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Phòng khám Đa khoa Jio Health
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc Công ty TNHH TM và DV OTL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH TM và DV OTL
7 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc Công ty CP Bệnh viện đa khoa Quốc tế Vinmec làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Bệnh viện đa khoa Quốc tế Vinmec
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM FPT LONG CHÂU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM FPT LONG CHÂU
8 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM TINH TÚY VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM TINH TÚY VIỆT
6 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ DƯỢC PHẨM HKCARE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ DƯỢC PHẨM HKCARE
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEFA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEFA
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc CÔNG TY TNHH CAREACE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CAREACE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc Bệnh viện Đa khoa Tâm Anh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bệnh viện Đa khoa Tâm Anh
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ DƯỢC PHẨM HKCARE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ DƯỢC PHẨM HKCARE
7 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Dịch Vụ Y Tế Medici làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 30 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Dịch Vụ Y Tế Medici
12 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NANO INDUSTRY ĐĂNG QUANG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NANO INDUSTRY ĐĂNG QUANG
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DƯỢC PHẨM HƯNG NGUYÊN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DƯỢC PHẨM HƯNG NGUYÊN
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc Công Ty TNHH Ecopath Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Ecopath Việt Nam
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc HỘ KINH DOANH NHÀ THUỐC 3P PHARMACY 6 làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu HỘ KINH DOANH NHÀ THUỐC 3P PHARMACY 6
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM STAR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM STAR
7 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM NACOPHARM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM NACOPHARM
7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM SANTAFA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM SANTAFA
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM FPT LONG CHÂU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM FPT LONG CHÂU
10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm