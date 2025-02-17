Tuyển Dược sĩ/Bán thuốc Bconduct., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 1,000 USD

Location:

- Hanoi: 5th Floor, Sanaky Building, No. 22 Tran Thu Do Street, Hoang Liet Ward, Hoang Mai District

- Ho Chi Minh: Working remotely at home/partnership factories

Job Type: Full-time (8:30 AM to 05:30 PM - Monday to Friday)

Job Type:

Travel Requirement: Approximately 30% of the workweek (traveling to factories within a 20–50 km radius of the office)

Travel Requirement:

________________________________________

Position Overview

As a QC Engineer at Bconduct Vietnam, you will oversee quality control processes to ensure that products meet customer requirements.

In this role, you will split your time between office-based activities (70%)—such as reporting, data analysis, and supplier communication—and on-site visits to supplier factories (30%) to monitor production and perform dimensional inspections.

You will work closely with local suppliers, QC teams, and various stakeholders, using your expertise in QC tools and processes to prevent and resolve quality issues.

Key Responsibilities

• Supplier Collaboration: Communicate daily with local suppliers to align on quality standards, production timelines, and project requirements.

• Supplier Collaboration: