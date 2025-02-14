Tuyển Giám sát sản xuất Masan Consumer Holdings làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Masan Consumer Holdings
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/03/2025
Giám sát sản xuất

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Dương: Lô 22, KCN Đại An, phường Tứ Minh, thành phố Hải Dương, Hải Dương, Thành phố Hải Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Giám sát sản xuất Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Adjust and arrange personnel for all positions in the warehouse to ensure smooth and safe operations.
Develop solutions for unexpected incidents and report on meetings and corrective actions.
Train subordinates in professional skills and take responsibility for their performance. Ensure compliance with information security regulations.
Manage resources (forklifts, pallets, warehouses, etc.) efficiently.
Ensure the presence of dedicated SHE, QA, and TPM personnel in the department; ensure the safety of people, the environment, and goods.
Collaborate with other departments to prioritize tasks and meet objectives.
Comply with and maintain QMS, EMS, OHSAS, and HACCP systems.
Understand company rules and regulations and support employees in adhering to them.
Ensure a safe working environment by:
Managing the area of responsibility to ensure safety and reporting any safety issues to superiors.
Complying with and managing compliance with SHE regulations in the managed area

- 5 years of experience in warehouse management, inventory control, and planning in similar companies above

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Masan Consumer Holdings

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 23 Le Duan Street, District 1, HCMC

