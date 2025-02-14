Tuyển Giám sát sản xuất Masan Consumer Holdings làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Adjust and arrange personnel for all positions in the warehouse to ensure smooth and safe operations.

Develop solutions for unexpected incidents and report on meetings and corrective actions.

Train subordinates in professional skills and take responsibility for their performance. Ensure compliance with information security regulations.

Manage resources (forklifts, pallets, warehouses, etc.) efficiently.

Ensure the presence of dedicated SHE, QA, and TPM personnel in the department; ensure the safety of people, the environment, and goods.

Collaborate with other departments to prioritize tasks and meet objectives.

Comply with and maintain QMS, EMS, OHSAS, and HACCP systems.

Understand company rules and regulations and support employees in adhering to them.

Ensure a safe working environment by:

Managing the area of responsibility to ensure safety and reporting any safety issues to superiors.

Complying with and managing compliance with SHE regulations in the managed area