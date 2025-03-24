Tuyển Kế toán quản trị Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 30 Tân Thắng, Phường Sơn Kỳ , Quận Tân Phú, Tp HCM, Quận Tân Phú

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán quản trị Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu

• Support Operation about Standard of Procedures related to Sales/ COD/ SOP/ E-Commer/ New Business.

• Coordinate to Store Accountant/ Customer Service/ Cashier/ Operation Dept to ensure Operation Accounting acknowledged and compliance with Tax and COC.

• Reconcile & review bank statement with SAP & Profit and make adjustments if any.

• Check daily sales and upload common file.

• Reconcile A/P account, control credit sales, credit card.

• Supporting for modify system related to Operation Accounting matter.

• Support Operation Accounting Data for analysis and raise issue for improvement.

Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• 4 year experience in Operation Accounting/ Payment Accounting Management.

• Knowledge of processing payment with accounting background at Bachelor Degree.

• Understand retail model and business requirement.

• Ability to work both independently and as a team member under high pressure.

• Leader skill, presentation skill and good communication. Good English.

• Enthusiasm, adaptability, team-spirit are required

Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13-month salary

Performance bonus

Transportation allowance

Premium Healthcare

Full salary social insurance

Meal at canteen

12 days annual leaves

Many opportunities for development

Training and learning development

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin