Tuyển Kế toán quản trị Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán quản trị Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 30 Tân Thắng, Phường Sơn Kỳ , Quận Tân Phú, Tp HCM, Quận Tân Phú
Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán quản trị Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu
• Support Operation about Standard of Procedures related to Sales/ COD/ SOP/ E-Commer/ New Business.
• Coordinate to Store Accountant/ Customer Service/ Cashier/ Operation Dept to ensure Operation Accounting acknowledged and compliance with Tax and COC.
• Reconcile & review bank statement with SAP & Profit and make adjustments if any.
• Check daily sales and upload common file.
• Reconcile A/P account, control credit sales, credit card.
• Supporting for modify system related to Operation Accounting matter.
• Support Operation Accounting Data for analysis and raise issue for improvement.
Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Knowledge of processing payment with accounting background at Bachelor Degree.
• Understand retail model and business requirement.
• Ability to work both independently and as a team member under high pressure.
• Leader skill, presentation skill and good communication. Good English.
• Enthusiasm, adaptability, team-spirit are required
Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Performance bonus
Transportation allowance
Premium Healthcare
Full salary social insurance
Meal at canteen
12 days annual leaves
Many opportunities for development
Training and learning development
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
