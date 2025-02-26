Tuyển Kỹ sư hệ thống Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu

Mức lương 30 - 35 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nam Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Ba Đình, Quận Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư hệ thống Với Mức Lương 30 - 35 Triệu

Network Design and Implementation:

Design and implement network solutions, including LAN, WAN, and data center networks.

Configure network devices such as routers, switches, firewalls, and load balancers.

Troubleshoot and resolve network issues, ensuring optimal network performance.

Stay up-to-date with the latest networking technologies and industry best practices.

Collaboration:

Work closely with other IT teams, including security, systems, and application teams, to ensure seamless network operations.

Collaborate with external partners and service providers to coordinate network services and resolve issues.

Participate in project planning and execution, ensuring timely delivery of network solutions.

Documentation:

Maintain comprehensive network documentation, including network diagrams, configuration files, and operational procedures.

Develop and update network standards and guidelines.

Với Mức Lương 30 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.

Deep understanding of network protocols (TCP/IP, OSI model) and network technologies (LAN, WAN, VPN, routing, switching, firewall).

Experience in deploying networks using Cisco, Fortinet, Checkpoint.

Proficiency in network design and implementation tools.

Strong troubleshooting and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Strong attention to detail and ability to work independently.

Certifications such as CCNA, CCNP, NSE4, PCNSA, PCNSE or equivalent are preferred.

If you are a passionate network engineer with a strong desire to contribute to a dynamic and challenging environment, we encourage you to apply.

English: good

Tại Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Friendly, professional, dynamic working environment

Opportunities for training, development and advancement your career path.

13th month salary and bonus based on business profits

12 days anual leave. Company trip, team building and orther activities

TIN Care ( 24/7 insurance), Health insurance, social insurance, unemployment insurance and health check-up each year

Belongs to TIN Company (Exclusive partner of FPT Telecom).

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc

