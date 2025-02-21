Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện RRC Power Solutions làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện RRC Power Solutions làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

RRC Power Solutions
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/03/2025
RRC Power Solutions

Kỹ sư thiết kế điện

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Tại RRC Power Solutions

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: Lô CN4, Khu công nghiệp Nam Đình Vũ, thuộc khu kinh tế Đình Vũ

- Cát Hải, Đông Hải 2, Hải An, Hải Phòng

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

JOB OBJECTIVES / AGREEMENT ON OBJECTIVES
We are looking for a highly motivated and detail-oriented process engineer who is familiar with cell tap welding (spot welding) and soldering to join our team at RRC power solutions.
As a process engineer, you will analyse and optimise manufacturing and industrial processes to im-prove efficiency and reduce costs. This includes process designing, troubleshooting, process optimi-sation, process analysis, process documentation, quality control, project management, process au-tomation and quality assurance. You will also collaborate with cross-functional teams, implement pro-cess improvement initiatives, and contribute to the overall success of our organisation.
JOB DESCRIPTION:
• Conduct detail analysis and evaluation of existing manufacturing processes, identifying areas for improvement and recommending appropriate solutions.
• Support the improvement of cell tab design.
• Prepare work instruction for spot welding/ process specifications.
• Improve the efficiency of spot-welding process.
• Perform welding system inspection and checks.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại RRC Power Solutions Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại RRC Power Solutions

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

RRC Power Solutions

RRC Power Solutions

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô CN4, Khu công nghiệp Nam Đình Vũ, thuộc khu kinh tế Đình Vũ- Cát Hải, Đông Hải 2, Hải An, Hải Phòng

