Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện RRC Power Solutions làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

JOB OBJECTIVES / AGREEMENT ON OBJECTIVES

We are looking for a highly motivated and detail-oriented process engineer who is familiar with cell tap welding (spot welding) and soldering to join our team at RRC power solutions.

As a process engineer, you will analyse and optimise manufacturing and industrial processes to im-prove efficiency and reduce costs. This includes process designing, troubleshooting, process optimi-sation, process analysis, process documentation, quality control, project management, process au-tomation and quality assurance. You will also collaborate with cross-functional teams, implement pro-cess improvement initiatives, and contribute to the overall success of our organisation.

JOB DESCRIPTION:

• Conduct detail analysis and evaluation of existing manufacturing processes, identifying areas for improvement and recommending appropriate solutions.

• Support the improvement of cell tab design.

• Prepare work instruction for spot welding/ process specifications.

• Improve the efficiency of spot-welding process.

• Perform welding system inspection and checks.