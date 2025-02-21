Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện RRC Power Solutions làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Tại RRC Power Solutions
- Hải Phòng: Lô CN4, Khu công nghiệp Nam Đình Vũ, thuộc khu kinh tế Đình Vũ
- Cát Hải, Đông Hải 2, Hải An, Hải Phòng
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
JOB OBJECTIVES / AGREEMENT ON OBJECTIVES
We are looking for a highly motivated and detail-oriented process engineer who is familiar with cell tap welding (spot welding) and soldering to join our team at RRC power solutions.
As a process engineer, you will analyse and optimise manufacturing and industrial processes to im-prove efficiency and reduce costs. This includes process designing, troubleshooting, process optimi-sation, process analysis, process documentation, quality control, project management, process au-tomation and quality assurance. You will also collaborate with cross-functional teams, implement pro-cess improvement initiatives, and contribute to the overall success of our organisation.
JOB DESCRIPTION:
• Conduct detail analysis and evaluation of existing manufacturing processes, identifying areas for improvement and recommending appropriate solutions.
• Support the improvement of cell tab design.
• Prepare work instruction for spot welding/ process specifications.
• Improve the efficiency of spot-welding process.
• Perform welding system inspection and checks.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
