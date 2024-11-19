Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Chi Nhánh Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh - Công TY TNHH Vật Liệu Xây Dựng Xi Măng SCG Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư xây dựng Tại Chi Nhánh Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh - Công TY TNHH Vật Liệu Xây Dựng Xi Măng SCG Việt Nam
- Bình Dương:
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư xây dựng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Roles and Responsibilities:
- Manage, design, develop, create and maintain small-scale through to large-scale construction projects in a safe, timely and sustainable manner.
- Conduct on site investigations and analyze data (maps, reports, tests, drawings and other).
- Carry out technical and feasibility studies and draw up blueprints that satisfy technical specifications.
- Assess potential risks, materials and costs.
- Provide advice and resolve creatively any emerging problems/deficiencies.
- Handle over the resulting structures and services for use.
- Monitor progress and compile reports in project status.
- Manage budget and purchase equipment/materials.
- Comply with guidelines and regulations including permits, safety etc and deliver technical files and other technical documentation as required.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Project management and supervision skills
- License of professional civil engineer (VN)
- Proven working experience in civil engineering
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills
- Knowledge of design and visualizations software such as Auto CAD, Civil 3D or similar
- Bachelor of Engineering (Civil Engineering)
- Require to work at Bau Bang Industrial Park, Binh Duong
- Able to start working during mid-February 2022.
Tại Chi Nhánh Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh - Công TY TNHH Vật Liệu Xây Dựng Xi Măng SCG Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Chi Nhánh Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh - Công TY TNHH Vật Liệu Xây Dựng Xi Măng SCG Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
