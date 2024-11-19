Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Chi Nhánh Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh - Công TY TNHH Vật Liệu Xây Dựng Xi Măng SCG Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Roles and Responsibilities:

- Manage, design, develop, create and maintain small-scale through to large-scale construction projects in a safe, timely and sustainable manner.

- Conduct on site investigations and analyze data (maps, reports, tests, drawings and other).

- Carry out technical and feasibility studies and draw up blueprints that satisfy technical specifications.

- Assess potential risks, materials and costs.

- Provide advice and resolve creatively any emerging problems/deficiencies.

- Handle over the resulting structures and services for use.

- Monitor progress and compile reports in project status.

- Manage budget and purchase equipment/materials.

- Comply with guidelines and regulations including permits, safety etc and deliver technical files and other technical documentation as required.