Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Chi Nhánh Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh - Công TY TNHH Vật Liệu Xây Dựng Xi Măng SCG Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Nhánh Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh - Công TY TNHH Vật Liệu Xây Dựng Xi Măng SCG Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/12/2024
Kỹ sư xây dựng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư xây dựng Tại Chi Nhánh Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh - Công TY TNHH Vật Liệu Xây Dựng Xi Măng SCG Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương:

- Bình Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư xây dựng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Roles and Responsibilities:
- Manage, design, develop, create and maintain small-scale through to large-scale construction projects in a safe, timely and sustainable manner.
- Conduct on site investigations and analyze data (maps, reports, tests, drawings and other).
- Carry out technical and feasibility studies and draw up blueprints that satisfy technical specifications.
- Assess potential risks, materials and costs.
- Provide advice and resolve creatively any emerging problems/deficiencies.
- Handle over the resulting structures and services for use.
- Monitor progress and compile reports in project status.
- Manage budget and purchase equipment/materials.
- Comply with guidelines and regulations including permits, safety etc and deliver technical files and other technical documentation as required.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications
- Project management and supervision skills
- License of professional civil engineer (VN)
- Proven working experience in civil engineering
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills
- Knowledge of design and visualizations software such as Auto CAD, Civil 3D or similar
- Bachelor of Engineering (Civil Engineering)
- Require to work at Bau Bang Industrial Park, Binh Duong
- Able to start working during mid-February 2022.

Tại Chi Nhánh Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh - Công TY TNHH Vật Liệu Xây Dựng Xi Măng SCG Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Huyện Bàu Bàng,
Bình Dương

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Chi Nhánh Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh - Công TY TNHH Vật Liệu Xây Dựng Xi Măng SCG Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Chi Nhánh Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh - Công TY TNHH Vật Liệu Xây Dựng Xi Măng SCG Việt Nam

Chi Nhánh Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh - Công TY TNHH Vật Liệu Xây Dựng Xi Măng SCG Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 7, tòa nhà An Phú Plaza, số 117 -119 Lý Chính Thắng, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

