Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty TNHH LOTTE Innovate Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 USD

• Understand customer business process, needs and requirements

• Analyze the requirements from customers in business view and end-user view

• Ensure business requirements are fully understood by Development and provide input to design and product specifications

• Document functional and business requirements

• Create wireframes

• Understand causes, activity diagrams and system process flows

• Tracking all change requests from customers. Manage all requirements, specifications, change request of the project

• Work with development team to go over the specification, Q&A, consult the solutions or figure out the problems

• Follow task development, carry out UAT and demo/train end-users.

• Other tasks assigned.