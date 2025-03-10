Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty TNHH LOTTE Innovate Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 USD

Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty TNHH LOTTE Innovate Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 USD

Công Ty TNHH LOTTE Innovate Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH LOTTE Innovate Việt Nam

Kỹ thuật IT

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật IT Tại Công Ty TNHH LOTTE Innovate Việt Nam

Mức lương
15 - 25 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: UOA TOWER, Tân Trào, Khu đô thị Phú Mỹ Hưng, Tân Phú, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật IT Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 USD

• Understand customer business process, needs and requirements
• Analyze the requirements from customers in business view and end-user view
• Ensure business requirements are fully understood by Development and provide input to design and product specifications
• Document functional and business requirements
• Create wireframes
• Understand causes, activity diagrams and system process flows
• Tracking all change requests from customers. Manage all requirements, specifications, change request of the project
• Work with development team to go over the specification, Q&A, consult the solutions or figure out the problems
• Follow task development, carry out UAT and demo/train end-users.
• Other tasks assigned.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Major in Information Technology (Master/University/Collage)
• At least 5 years experience in IT BA, Product Owner, …

Tại Công Ty TNHH LOTTE Innovate Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH LOTTE Innovate Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH LOTTE Innovate Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 7, UOA Tower, số 6 đường Tân Trào, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, TP. Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

