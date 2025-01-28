Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công ty Cổ phần Daikin Air Conditioning làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty Cổ phần Daikin Air Conditioning
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/03/2025
Công ty Cổ phần Daikin Air Conditioning

Kỹ thuật IT

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật IT Tại Công ty Cổ phần Daikin Air Conditioning

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật IT Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Inquiry window to answer the inquiries, contact a related affiliate. Support technical inquires on HVAC products from sales or Branch Technical Support (product specification/ installation/ setting)
2. Support the internal special (technical) project or activity
- Support special request Task
- Support MKT group for commercial equipment (Ex: Showroom Planning and Product development activity)
3. Creation of various presentation materials and presenter
- Visit customer with Sales to support their technical solution
- Support technical parts for in house seminars
- Support various training sessions including VRV design procedure (material preparation, trainer)
4. Installation support/ trouble assistance
- Support jobsite troubles (bridge person of sales/ services/ factory and other regional support departments)
5. Report
- Periodically report all customer support activities & analyze if needed for upper-level managers
Ngành nghề: Điện / Điện tử / Điện lạnh
Kinh nghiệm: 1 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Daikin Air Conditioning Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Daikin Air Conditioning

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần Daikin Air Conditioning

Công ty Cổ phần Daikin Air Conditioning

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Số 201-203 Cách Mạng Thánh Tám, Phường 4, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

