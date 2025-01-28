Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công ty Cổ phần Daikin Air Conditioning làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Inquiry window to answer the inquiries, contact a related affiliate. Support technical inquires on HVAC products from sales or Branch Technical Support (product specification/ installation/ setting)

2. Support the internal special (technical) project or activity

- Support special request Task

- Support MKT group for commercial equipment (Ex: Showroom Planning and Product development activity)

3. Creation of various presentation materials and presenter

- Visit customer with Sales to support their technical solution

- Support technical parts for in house seminars

- Support various training sessions including VRV design procedure (material preparation, trainer)

4. Installation support/ trouble assistance

- Support jobsite troubles (bridge person of sales/ services/ factory and other regional support departments)

5. Report

- Periodically report all customer support activities & analyze if needed for upper-level managers

Ngành nghề: Điện / Điện tử / Điện lạnh

Kinh nghiệm: 1 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh