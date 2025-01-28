Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công ty Cổ phần Daikin Air Conditioning làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật IT Tại Công ty Cổ phần Daikin Air Conditioning
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật IT Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Inquiry window to answer the inquiries, contact a related affiliate. Support technical inquires on HVAC products from sales or Branch Technical Support (product specification/ installation/ setting)
2. Support the internal special (technical) project or activity
- Support special request Task
- Support MKT group for commercial equipment (Ex: Showroom Planning and Product development activity)
3. Creation of various presentation materials and presenter
- Visit customer with Sales to support their technical solution
- Support technical parts for in house seminars
- Support various training sessions including VRV design procedure (material preparation, trainer)
4. Installation support/ trouble assistance
- Support jobsite troubles (bridge person of sales/ services/ factory and other regional support departments)
5. Report
- Periodically report all customer support activities & analyze if needed for upper-level managers
Ngành nghề: Điện / Điện tử / Điện lạnh
Kinh nghiệm: 1 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công ty Cổ phần Daikin Air Conditioning Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
