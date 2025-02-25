Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Maersk Vietnam Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

POSITION SUMMARY

Establish close and integrated ties with the operating business units by defining, implementing and supporting effective infrastructure, applications and integration to help the business improve efficiencies, reduce costs and support business growth.

This person must be able to work with the local management team to prioritize projects or tasks and lead a local IT team in delivering them. The local IT team must work closely with our Global teams for any development or customization needed.

This position will manage 3 countries: Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar. Travels may be required.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

1/ Account Management

- Response to RFQ, RFP and IT Questionnaires.

- Manage project pipeline from Business to ensure IT resources are adequately staff-up to align with the required timeline

- Attend any Business Review meeting with customers and gather/understand/follow-up areas of concern and improvement