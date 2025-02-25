Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Maersk Vietnam Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật IT Tại Maersk Vietnam Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: SOFIC Tower, 10 Đường Mai Chí Thọ, Thủ Thiêm, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật IT Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
POSITION SUMMARY
Establish close and integrated ties with the operating business units by defining, implementing and supporting effective infrastructure, applications and integration to help the business improve efficiencies, reduce costs and support business growth.
This person must be able to work with the local management team to prioritize projects or tasks and lead a local IT team in delivering them. The local IT team must work closely with our Global teams for any development or customization needed.
This position will manage 3 countries: Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar. Travels may be required.
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES
1/ Account Management
- Response to RFQ, RFP and IT Questionnaires.
- Manage project pipeline from Business to ensure IT resources are adequately staff-up to align with the required timeline
- Attend any Business Review meeting with customers and gather/understand/follow-up areas of concern and improvement
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Maersk Vietnam Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Maersk Vietnam Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI