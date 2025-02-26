Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN HÌNH FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 12 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Tòa nhà FPT, lô L29B - 31B - 33B, Đường Tân Thuận, KCX Tân Thuận, Quận 7, Tp.HCM, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 12 - 20 Triệu

Design test plans, test cases/test procedures.

Design, build, test, and deploy effective test automation solutions.

Understand customer requirements.

Perform functional tests at all levels of testing of new website features based on test cases/test procedures.

Write SQL queries, and scripts to facilitate the testing process.

Ability to test API using Postman

Participate in the development process to ensure that quality is built into the product.

Responsible for reporting, and tracking software issues.

Assist in creating various software/system documentation such as Functional Specification, Development Guide, and User Guide

Với Mức Lương 12 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science/IT.

Bachelor's Degree in non-Computer Sciences/IT can be considered if earning good knowledge/hands-on experience in software testing.

Experiences in quality control and software development process.

Ability to work independently, in a team

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN HÌNH FPT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive income package (13 months salary, vacation...)

Work in a dynamic, professional environment with many advancement opportunities.

Provide full equipment to serve the job.

Diverse and rich corporate culture; gratitude activities, taking care of the spiritual life of employees and people, Teambuilding, Cultural Festivals, Clubs...

Fully participate in the regimes according to the current Labor Law (social insurance, Medicare, unemployment insurance, vacation days); Periodic health check-ups, annual summer vacation; FPT Care specialized health insurance package.

Participate in regular training and professional improvement courses.

Win preferential packages when using FPT Play services.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN HÌNH FPT

