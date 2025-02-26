Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN HÌNH FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN HÌNH FPT
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Tòa nhà FPT, lô L29B
- 31B
- 33B, Đường Tân Thuận, KCX Tân Thuận, Quận 7, Tp.HCM, Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 12 - 20 Triệu
Design test plans, test cases/test procedures.
Design, build, test, and deploy effective test automation solutions.
Understand customer requirements.
Perform functional tests at all levels of testing of new website features based on test cases/test procedures.
Write SQL queries, and scripts to facilitate the testing process.
Ability to test API using Postman
Participate in the development process to ensure that quality is built into the product.
Responsible for reporting, and tracking software issues.
Assist in creating various software/system documentation such as Functional Specification, Development Guide, and User Guide
Với Mức Lương 12 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor's Degree in non-Computer Sciences/IT can be considered if earning good knowledge/hands-on experience in software testing.
Experiences in quality control and software development process.
Ability to work independently, in a team
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN HÌNH FPT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Work in a dynamic, professional environment with many advancement opportunities.
Provide full equipment to serve the job.
Diverse and rich corporate culture; gratitude activities, taking care of the spiritual life of employees and people, Teambuilding, Cultural Festivals, Clubs...
Fully participate in the regimes according to the current Labor Law (social insurance, Medicare, unemployment insurance, vacation days); Periodic health check-ups, annual summer vacation; FPT Care specialized health insurance package.
Participate in regular training and professional improvement courses.
Win preferential packages when using FPT Play services.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN HÌNH FPT
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI