Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH NEW INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH NEW INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/04/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH NEW INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Lập trình viên

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NEW INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Mức lương
20 - 45 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 26 thảo điền, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 20 - 45 Triệu

Develop and maintain scalable Java-based applications.
Collaborate with team and stakeholders to analyze requirements.
Implement efficient algorithms, optimize applications, and seamlessly integrate.
Write clean, testable, and efficient code adhering to best practices.
Develop RESTful APIs and integrate third-party APIs.
Integrate APIs with SQL databases, ensuring data integrity and efficiency.
Write unit and integration tests to ensure functionality and reliability of API endpoints.
Troubleshoot and debug applications to resolve technical issues.
Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to team members.
Create clear and concise documentation (docs-as-code) for code and APIs.
Ensure application security and compliance with industry and regional standards.
Stay updated with the latest technologies and tools in Java development and apply them to improve existing solutions.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, software engineering, or related field.
3 or more years of Javafull stack developmentexperience.
full stack development
Solid experience with design patterns, developing from system architecture and design documentation.
Knowledge of Java and J2EE/Java EE (including servlets, JSP, JSF, JDBC).
Proficiency in Java frameworks such asSpring, Spring MVC, Spring Boot.
Spring, Spring MVC, Spring Boot.
Strong knowledge ofobject-oriented programming (OOP)includinginheritance, interfaces, exception handling, and design patterns.
object-oriented programming (OOP)
Strong understanding ofJava threading, concurrency,concurrency patterns, experience building thread safe code.
Java threading, concurrency
concurrency patterns
Solid experience withRESTful APIs, Microservices,andWeb Servicesand best practices.
RESTful APIs, Microservices,
Web Services
Solid Experience withSQLand relational databases such asMySQL, PostgreSQL, or SQL Server.
SQL
MySQL, PostgreSQL, or SQL Server.
Experience with message queuing systems such asKafkaandRabbitMQ.
Kafka
RabbitMQ
Experience with UI development and front-end technologies fromJavaFXtoReactJS, and Redux.
JavaFX
ReactJS, and Redux.
Experience with other components of the Spring ecosystem (e.g. Spring Data, Spring Security, Spring Cloud, etc.).
Good understanding ofcontainerization tools DockerandKubernetes.
containerization tools Docker
Kubernetes.
Experience withIntelliJandGITor similar source code versioning tools and coding standards.
IntelliJ
GIT
Solid skills instatistics, probability, andlinear algebra.
statistics, probability
linear algebra
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Excellent communication and teamwork abilities.
Experience collaborating with business, engineering, operational, and product stakeholders, spanning business requirements, functional specifications, and test plans.
Maintaining a constant focus on the applications delivering client value.
Good English language skills.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NEW INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Income negotiated according to experience and ability, withbonus up to 15th monthsalary based on excellent performance and business results.
bonus up to 15th month
Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance after signing the official labor contract.
Orientation, training and mentoring to master knowledge of product and enterprise-scale operations, and gain professional business communication and presentation skills.
Empowered to experiment with opensource and Linux lab environments.
Working in a dynamic, young business environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NEW INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH NEW INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

CÔNG TY TNHH NEW INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Quy mô: 1 - 9 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 26 thảo điền, phường thảo điền, quận 2, tp. Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

