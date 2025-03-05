Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Phần Mềm Công Tác Và Thanh Toán làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 41 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Phần Mềm Công Tác Và Thanh Toán
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Tòa nhà Anna, Công viên phần mềm Quang Trung, Phường Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 12
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 25 - 41 Triệu
BUSINESS UNIT
TravelTech enables travelers to search and book hotel and meeting room content via modern SAAS booking portals and APIs. Our mission is to provide high quality content and an outstanding user experience to the traveler on the one side and compliance and cost savings for the cooperate travel programs on the other side.
We are looking for a Full Stack Engineer React who loves to build top notch SAAS application delivering an outstanding user experience for Travelers, Meeting Planners and Hotel Partners.
CHALLENGE:
Implement full stack applications in JavaScript/Typescript (React) and Java (Spring Boot)
Ensure quality of code is kept on a high level
Develop, implement and improve application architecture based on AWS Cloud
Support the Product Owner, Product Manager, and UX Designer with requirement engineering
Collaborate across teams with regards to overarching technical concepts and practices
Stabilize, perform improvement and refactor service layer and data model
You work on one of our core systems and implement our extranet application, used by thousands of clients to create and manage their assets, content and data.
Với Mức Lương 25 - 41 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Proficient in building and maintaining dynamic and interactive frontend elements
Backend experiencing developing and deploying Java SAAS applications.
Experience with databases
Willingness to contribute to UI design improvements with attention to detail
Nice to know about deploying applications at scale with techniques like Infrastructure as Code, Canary or Blue Green Deployments
Nice to know about AWS Amplify for building and deploying frontend applications
Good knowledge of flexible layout, making mobile terminal responsive layout, and solving screen adaptation problems
Good understanding of SCRUM/Agile methodologies
UI/UX Design experience with Figma or similar tools is a plus
Fluency in English, spoken and written.
Tại Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Phần Mềm Công Tác Và Thanh Toán Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Innovative and international learning and development program, we dedicate to supporting employees’ growth and development of skills.
Challenging products with onsite opportunities in Europe (Germany, Australia, Poland, etc.)
Full salary and benefits as an official employee on probation.
13th-month salary & short-term incentives: we offer incentives as defined by the company’s success in the previous year.
15+ annual leaves per year.
Full healthcare compliance.
Premium healthcare for employees.
Gifts for every special occasion.
Supportive working conditions: Laptop, MS Surface Hub.
Free and unlimited snacks, tea, coffee, and by-choice request.
Premium company trip & business traveling programs and other exciting activities.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Phần Mềm Công Tác Và Thanh Toán
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
