Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Phần Mềm Công Tác Và Thanh Toán làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 41 Triệu

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Tòa nhà Anna, Công viên phần mềm Quang Trung, Phường Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 12

BUSINESS UNIT

TravelTech enables travelers to search and book hotel and meeting room content via modern SAAS booking portals and APIs. Our mission is to provide high quality content and an outstanding user experience to the traveler on the one side and compliance and cost savings for the cooperate travel programs on the other side.

We are looking for a Full Stack Engineer React who loves to build top notch SAAS application delivering an outstanding user experience for Travelers, Meeting Planners and Hotel Partners.

CHALLENGE:

Implement full stack applications in JavaScript/Typescript (React) and Java (Spring Boot)

Ensure quality of code is kept on a high level

Develop, implement and improve application architecture based on AWS Cloud

Support the Product Owner, Product Manager, and UX Designer with requirement engineering

Collaborate across teams with regards to overarching technical concepts and practices

Stabilize, perform improvement and refactor service layer and data model

You work on one of our core systems and implement our extranet application, used by thousands of clients to create and manage their assets, content and data.

Strong experience in JavaScript/Typescript, HTML/CSS, ReactJS

Proficient in building and maintaining dynamic and interactive frontend elements

Backend experiencing developing and deploying Java SAAS applications.

Experience with databases

Willingness to contribute to UI design improvements with attention to detail

Nice to know about deploying applications at scale with techniques like Infrastructure as Code, Canary or Blue­ Green Deployments

Nice to know about AWS Amplify for building and deploying frontend applications

Good knowledge of flexible layout, making mobile terminal responsive layout, and solving screen adaptation problems

Good understanding of SCRUM/Agile methodologies

UI/UX Design experience with Figma or similar tools is a plus

Fluency in English, spoken and written.

Open and flat environment, highly appreciate your idea and constantly supporting your skill development.

Innovative and international learning and development program, we dedicate to supporting employees’ growth and development of skills.

Challenging products with onsite opportunities in Europe (Germany, Australia, Poland, etc.)

Full salary and benefits as an official employee on probation.

13th-month salary & short-term incentives: we offer incentives as defined by the company’s success in the previous year.

15+ annual leaves per year.

Full healthcare compliance.

Premium healthcare for employees.

Gifts for every special occasion.

Supportive working conditions: Laptop, MS Surface Hub.

Free and unlimited snacks, tea, coffee, and by-choice request.

Premium company trip & business traveling programs and other exciting activities.

