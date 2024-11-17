Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu

Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/01/2025
Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI

Software Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI

Mức lương
30 - 40 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa văn phòng IPH, 241 Xuân Thủy, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 30 - 40 Triệu

Lead and manage a development team.
• Provide comprehensive training and guidance to new team members, ensuring seamless onboarding and skill development
• Learn new technologies according to business of company.
• Give out overall solutions, estimate the time for coding, or solve issues correctly
• Create or update the design documents, if any.
• Collaborate with multiple Departments, Stakeholders, or other Team members with good communication and good teamwork to solve the issue.

Với Mức Lương 30 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• At least 2 years of experience working with OutSystems Platform and more than 5 years in software development
• Good in communication, JLPT N1, can read/write english.
• Bachelor's degree or higher in Software Engineering, Information Technology, Computer Science or related fields.
• More than 2 years of experience leading software teams
• Have certificates related development is an advantage

Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Global working environment, Flexible working time (from 7AM-9AM)
• 13 month salary & performance bonus; review performance once a year.
• Annual leave: 16 days per year
• Full Insurances followed Vietnamese Labor Law.
• Annual health check, Company Healthcare
• Working equipment provided by the Company.
• Allowance: Certificate, Language, Lunch, Transportation, Teambuilding.
• Bonuses, Gifts for Holidays, Birthday party, Company trip.
• Various Training Program and Interesting Team Building Activities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI

Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Room 1401, 14th Floor, Indochina Plaza Ha Noi Office Building, 241 Xuan Thuy Street, Dich Vong Hau Ward, Cau Giay District, Hanoi City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

