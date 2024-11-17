Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu

Mức lương 30 - 40 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa văn phòng IPH, 241 Xuân Thủy, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 30 - 40 Triệu

Lead and manage a development team.

• Provide comprehensive training and guidance to new team members, ensuring seamless onboarding and skill development

• Learn new technologies according to business of company.

• Give out overall solutions, estimate the time for coding, or solve issues correctly

• Create or update the design documents, if any.

• Collaborate with multiple Departments, Stakeholders, or other Team members with good communication and good teamwork to solve the issue.

Với Mức Lương 30 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• At least 2 years of experience working with OutSystems Platform and more than 5 years in software development

• Good in communication, JLPT N1, can read/write english.

• Bachelor's degree or higher in Software Engineering, Information Technology, Computer Science or related fields.

• More than 2 years of experience leading software teams

• Have certificates related development is an advantage

Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Global working environment, Flexible working time (from 7AM-9AM)

• 13 month salary & performance bonus; review performance once a year.

• Annual leave: 16 days per year

• Full Insurances followed Vietnamese Labor Law.

• Annual health check, Company Healthcare

• Working equipment provided by the Company.

• Allowance: Certificate, Language, Lunch, Transportation, Teambuilding.

• Bonuses, Gifts for Holidays, Birthday party, Company trip.

• Various Training Program and Interesting Team Building Activities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin