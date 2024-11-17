Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI
- Hà Nội: Tòa văn phòng IPH, 241 Xuân Thủy, Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 30 - 40 Triệu
Lead and manage a development team.
• Provide comprehensive training and guidance to new team members, ensuring seamless onboarding and skill development
• Learn new technologies according to business of company.
• Give out overall solutions, estimate the time for coding, or solve issues correctly
• Create or update the design documents, if any.
• Collaborate with multiple Departments, Stakeholders, or other Team members with good communication and good teamwork to solve the issue.
Với Mức Lương 30 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Good in communication, JLPT N1, can read/write english.
• Bachelor's degree or higher in Software Engineering, Information Technology, Computer Science or related fields.
• More than 2 years of experience leading software teams
• Have certificates related development is an advantage
Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
• 13 month salary & performance bonus; review performance once a year.
• Annual leave: 16 days per year
• Full Insurances followed Vietnamese Labor Law.
• Annual health check, Company Healthcare
• Working equipment provided by the Company.
• Allowance: Certificate, Language, Lunch, Transportation, Teambuilding.
• Bonuses, Gifts for Holidays, Birthday party, Company trip.
• Various Training Program and Interesting Team Building Activities
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
