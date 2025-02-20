Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Integro Technologies (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 45 Triệu

Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Integro Technologies (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 45 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Integro Technologies (Việt Nam)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/03/2025
Công ty TNHH Integro Technologies (Việt Nam)

Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công ty TNHH Integro Technologies (Việt Nam)

Mức lương
Đến 45 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Udic Complex Building, Hoang Dao Thuy, Thanh Xuan, Ha Noi, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Đến 45 Triệu

·Understand clients’ business processes.
·Responsible for managing multi-level relationships with clients.
·Provide or manage ongoing support for existing applications; prioritize new issues and working with the customer to determine the best use of IT resources in order to best address their business needs.
·Work together with a team of Business Analysts and other IT groups, either on-site or remotely, under the direction of your Project Manager.
·Act as the representative and be the client’s "single contact". Formally documenting prioritized solution requirements that are aligned with technical and business feasibility. Plan and execute acceptance testing;
·Provide consultation to clients and lead cross-functional linked teams to address business or systems issues.
·Extensive and Intensive traveling may be required.
·Overseas posting may be required.

Với Mức Lương Đến 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

·Minimum 4 years of demonstrated work experience in the IT industry
·Candidates with specific business experience and/or related experience in banking domain in the area of Credit Process, Collateral Management, Risk Management, Capital Markets and /or Basel II will be advantageous
·Experience in end-user support, including the prioritization and rationalization of new support issues, business requirements analysis, functional unit testing and facilitating user acceptance testing (UAT)
·Must have superior written, presentation and verbal communication skills, analytical and project management skills.
·Must possess a solid understanding of information technology and have the ability to conceptually relate technology to a business' needs.
·Competence in data modeling, rapid applications development, or process re-engineering is a plus.
·Must be able to work under a fast pace environment with tight deadlines.
·Has experience with large-scale projects, ongoing production support, software banking/financial applications.
·Minimum BA/BS/B Sc degree in computer science or related business qualification, or equivalent business/technical experience preferred.

Tại Công ty TNHH Integro Technologies (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Attractive salary up to $2000 per month
• Full salary in probation
• 13month’ salary per year
• Onsite collaboration with other offices (Singapore, Thailand, Philipine, Malaysia, India…)
• 15 days of annual leave , 14 days of medical leave . Get 1 day more extra AL after 1st 5 year, get 1 day more /year from the next year.
• Professional English environment
• PTI Healthcare Premium and Medical claim
• Annual Salary review • No dress-code
• Team building, year-end party, gift for new-born baby, ….etc
• Working hour: 9AM to 6PM from Mon-Fri

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Integro Technologies (Việt Nam)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Integro Technologies (Việt Nam)

Công ty TNHH Integro Technologies (Việt Nam)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 12, Diamond Flower Building, 48 Lê Văn Lương, Nhân Chính, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

