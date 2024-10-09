Tuyển Lập trình viên Difisoft Viet Nam Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Lập trình viên Difisoft Viet Nam Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Difisoft Viet Nam Joint Stock Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/11/2024
Difisoft Viet Nam Joint Stock Company

Lập trình viên

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Difisoft Viet Nam Joint Stock Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Officity Coworking Space, Tầng 3 Tòa B, Việt Đức Complex, 39 Lê Văn Lương, Phường Nhân Chính, Quận Thanh Xuân, Thành phố Hà Nội, Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Developing backend for mobile/web trading system - Maintaining a high-quality robust codebase - Doing tasks that are assigned by BA - Writing automation test using cucumber js to test API - Writing jmetter script to test api performance - Writing liquibase change log file for database migration - Rapidly build, iterate, test, and deploy new features and products - Working with the team using the Kanban process You need to join one of the below products or need to develop a new product for clients
B2C business - B2C platform specialized for investment: Paave
B2B business We provide solutions/services to Securities companies in Vietnam / Fintech outside Vietnam - Korea Investment Securities Vietnam - KB Securities Vietnam - NH Securities Vietnam: Recently launched mobile app

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- At least 3 years working experience or equivalent experience Skills Must Have - Language: Java (Core, Spring, Spring Data JPA) (Knowing Typescript - Node.js is an advantage) - Database: MySQL / MongoDB / Redis - Message Queue: Kafka - Version control: git - Understanding Java Core, OOP, Dependency Injection, Design Pattern - Understanding in Data Structure, Algorithm - Ability to write well-documented, clean code - Ability to know what to test - Being familiar with REST API
Ideally - Kafka, Docker, Redis, SocketCluster, Microservices, Developing in Linux - Language: Java, Typescript - Understanding securities market - Jira

Tại Difisoft Viet Nam Joint Stock Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- If you finally join and pass probation, Difisoft will give 25% of the offered salary as a joining bonus - Competitive salary plus commission - Chance to learn about the Vietnamese stock market from professional traders in the company - Social Insurance according to the Law, 13th salary (Tet bonus), Performance bonus ... - A new laptop will be provided to staff after 1-year working, and this laptop will belong to the staff if the staff works for three years - Working in a multicultural environment, increasing English communication skills
-

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Difisoft Viet Nam Joint Stock Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Difisoft Viet Nam Joint Stock Company

Difisoft Viet Nam Joint Stock Company

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: CNOMAD Coworking Space, Tầng 6-7, Tòa nhà Saigon Building, 428 Trường Sa, Phường 02, Quận Phú Nhuận, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-lap-trinh-vien-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job208352
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình viên FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần The First One làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH QuestX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN TRÚC WINDESIGN
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN TRÚC WINDESIGN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN TRÚC WINDESIGN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 36 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Xây dựng và Thương mại An Phát Vinh
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Xây dựng và Thương mại An Phát Vinh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Xây dựng và Thương mại An Phát Vinh
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM CAO CẤP NAM THÁI
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM CAO CẤP NAM THÁI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công Ty CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM CAO CẤP NAM THÁI
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Tnhh Zoomlion Việt Nam
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công Ty Tnhh Zoomlion Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
Công Ty Tnhh Zoomlion Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần phát triển công nghệ Pantado
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing Công ty cổ phần phát triển công nghệ Pantado làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần phát triển công nghệ Pantado
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Star Fashion Company Ltd.
Tuyển Designer Star Fashion Company Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Star Fashion Company Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Star Fashion Company Ltd.
Tuyển Designer Star Fashion Company Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Star Fashion Company Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Quản lý cửa hàng/Cửa hàng trưởng Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình viên FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần The First One làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH QuestX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Co-well Châu Á làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 4 Triệu Công ty TNHH Co-well Châu Á
3 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 36 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tới 36 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần Hana Korea Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Hana Korea Group
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Dmobin làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH Dmobin
12 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN ICTS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN ICTS
15 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần dịch vụ công nghệ TSC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu Công ty cổ phần dịch vụ công nghệ TSC Việt Nam
10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ALADIN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ALADIN
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN RTC TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN RTC TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên 2NF SOFTWARE COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu 2NF SOFTWARE COMPANY LIMITED
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ RUBICON làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ RUBICON
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN ĐỊA LÝ EK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 5 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN ĐỊA LÝ EK
1 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Tap Hospitality Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Tap Hospitality Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH City Ascom Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 80 Triệu Công ty TNHH City Ascom Việt Nam
Tới 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Cổ Phần Chăn Nuôi C.P Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Chăn Nuôi C.P Việt Nam
15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Giáo dục AES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Giáo dục AES
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần Phenikaa-X làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 13 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Phenikaa-X
Trên 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần Phenikaa-X làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 28 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Phenikaa-X
18 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên FiinGroup JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 23 Triệu FiinGroup JSC
11 - 23 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần công nghệ DTDI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu Công ty cổ phần công nghệ DTDI
Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ Gia tăng MobiFone làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ Gia tăng MobiFone
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên FiinGroup JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 25 Triệu FiinGroup JSC
13 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần Hệ thống Công nghệ ETC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Hệ thống Công nghệ ETC
20 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần Công nghiệp Weldcom làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghiệp Weldcom
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÀO TẠO VÀ THIẾT KẾ AWE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 22 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÀO TẠO VÀ THIẾT KẾ AWE
14 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên A.N.LAB (Công ty CP Trung tâm nghiên cứu A.N) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận A.N.LAB (Công ty CP Trung tâm nghiên cứu A.N)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần K. Hệ thống làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần K. Hệ thống
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty CP Vexere làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu Công ty CP Vexere
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Tài chính DCV làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Tài chính DCV
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần K. Hệ thống làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần K. Hệ thống
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm