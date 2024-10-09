Tuyển Lập trình viên Difisoft Viet Nam Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Officity Coworking Space, Tầng 3 Tòa B, Việt Đức Complex, 39 Lê Văn Lương, Phường Nhân Chính, Quận Thanh Xuân, Thành phố Hà Nội, Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Developing backend for mobile/web trading system - Maintaining a high-quality robust codebase - Doing tasks that are assigned by BA - Writing automation test using cucumber js to test API - Writing jmetter script to test api performance - Writing liquibase change log file for database migration - Rapidly build, iterate, test, and deploy new features and products - Working with the team using the Kanban process You need to join one of the below products or need to develop a new product for clients

B2C business - B2C platform specialized for investment: Paave

B2B business We provide solutions/services to Securities companies in Vietnam / Fintech outside Vietnam - Korea Investment Securities Vietnam - KB Securities Vietnam - NH Securities Vietnam: Recently launched mobile app

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- At least 3 years working experience or equivalent experience Skills Must Have - Language: Java (Core, Spring, Spring Data JPA) (Knowing Typescript - Node.js is an advantage) - Database: MySQL / MongoDB / Redis - Message Queue: Kafka - Version control: git - Understanding Java Core, OOP, Dependency Injection, Design Pattern - Understanding in Data Structure, Algorithm - Ability to write well-documented, clean code - Ability to know what to test - Being familiar with REST API

Ideally - Kafka, Docker, Redis, SocketCluster, Microservices, Developing in Linux - Language: Java, Typescript - Understanding securities market - Jira

Tại Difisoft Viet Nam Joint Stock Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- If you finally join and pass probation, Difisoft will give 25% of the offered salary as a joining bonus - Competitive salary plus commission - Chance to learn about the Vietnamese stock market from professional traders in the company - Social Insurance according to the Law, 13th salary (Tet bonus), Performance bonus ... - A new laptop will be provided to staff after 1-year working, and this laptop will belong to the staff if the staff works for three years - Working in a multicultural environment, increasing English communication skills

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Difisoft Viet Nam Joint Stock Company

