Tuyển Lập trình viên Difisoft Viet Nam Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Hà Nội: Officity Coworking Space, Tầng 3 Tòa B, Việt Đức Complex, 39 Lê Văn Lương, Phường Nhân Chính, Quận Thanh Xuân, Thành phố Hà Nội, Thanh Xuân
- Developing backend for mobile/web trading system
- Maintaining a high-quality robust codebase
- Doing tasks that are assigned by BA
- Writing automation test using cucumber js to test API
- Writing jmetter script to test api performance
- Writing liquibase change log file for database migration
- Rapidly build, iterate, test, and deploy new features and products
- Working with the team using the Kanban process You need to join one of the below products or need to develop a new product for clients
B2C business - B2C platform specialized for investment: Paave
B2B business We provide solutions/services to Securities companies in Vietnam / Fintech outside Vietnam - Korea Investment Securities Vietnam - KB Securities Vietnam - NH Securities Vietnam: Recently launched mobile app
Ideally - Kafka, Docker, Redis, SocketCluster, Microservices, Developing in Linux - Language: Java, Typescript - Understanding securities market - Jira
