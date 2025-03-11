Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BKPLUS SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop, maintain, and optimize e-commerce platforms using Python and Django framework

Design and implement scalable backend services, APIs, and integrations with third-party services like payment gateways, logistics providers, and marketing tools.

Collaborate with the product team to understand business requirements and translate them into technical solutions.

Ensure database optimization and system performance for high-traffic e-commerce websites.

Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to e-commerce functionality, data handling, and API integrations.

Conduct regular code reviews and maintain coding standards across the team.

Stay up-to-date with the latest trends in Python, Django, and e-commerce technologies.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education: Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.

Experience: 2-3 years of experience as a Python Developer

Proficiency in Python and the Django framework.

Strong understanding of front-end technologies: HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript.

Experience developing RESTful APIs.

Knowledge of databases: PostgreSQL, MySQL, or MongoDB.

Version control experience (Git).

Good English communication skills

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BKPLUS SOFTWARE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: upto 30M

13th-month salary bonus, seniority bonus, quarterly bonus, profit-sharing bonus

12 days of annual leave

Performance-based salary reviews in June and December

Holiday bonuses for events like April 30th - May 1st, September 2nd, New Year’s Day, etc.

Participation in social insurance according to current legal regulations

Opportunities to work on projects with international clients, using English for client communication

Flexible working hours, young and dynamic IT environment with a friendly and supportive team

Monthly birthday celebrations, weekly workshops, pizza parties, holiday gifts for Lunar New Year, Women’s Day (March 8th, October 20th), Mid-Autumn Festival, Children’s Day (June 1st), and more

Free office tea, snacks, and coffee; parking fee support for employees

Equipment and tools provided to support employees in performing their work effectively

Participation in vibrant company activities: quarterly parties, annual trips, quarterly

teambuilding/camping, year-end celebrations, and more

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BKPLUS SOFTWARE

