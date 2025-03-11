Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BKPLUS SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BKPLUS SOFTWARE
- Hà Nội:
- Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Develop, maintain, and optimize e-commerce platforms using Python and Django framework
Design and implement scalable backend services, APIs, and integrations with third-party services like payment gateways, logistics providers, and marketing tools.
Collaborate with the product team to understand business requirements and translate them into technical solutions.
Ensure database optimization and system performance for high-traffic e-commerce websites.
Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to e-commerce functionality, data handling, and API integrations.
Conduct regular code reviews and maintain coding standards across the team.
Stay up-to-date with the latest trends in Python, Django, and e-commerce technologies.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience: 2-3 years of experience as a Python Developer
Proficiency in Python and the Django framework.
Strong understanding of front-end technologies: HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript.
Experience developing RESTful APIs.
Knowledge of databases: PostgreSQL, MySQL, or MongoDB.
Version control experience (Git).
Good English communication skills
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BKPLUS SOFTWARE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13th-month salary bonus, seniority bonus, quarterly bonus, profit-sharing bonus
12 days of annual leave
Performance-based salary reviews in June and December
Holiday bonuses for events like April 30th - May 1st, September 2nd, New Year’s Day, etc.
Participation in social insurance according to current legal regulations
Opportunities to work on projects with international clients, using English for client communication
Flexible working hours, young and dynamic IT environment with a friendly and supportive team
Monthly birthday celebrations, weekly workshops, pizza parties, holiday gifts for Lunar New Year, Women’s Day (March 8th, October 20th), Mid-Autumn Festival, Children’s Day (June 1st), and more
Free office tea, snacks, and coffee; parking fee support for employees
Equipment and tools provided to support employees in performing their work effectively
Participation in vibrant company activities: quarterly parties, annual trips, quarterly
teambuilding/camping, year-end celebrations, and more
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BKPLUS SOFTWARE
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI