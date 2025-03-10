Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty CP Tiếp thị số Tô Quà làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty CP Tiếp thị số Tô Quà
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/04/2025
Công ty CP Tiếp thị số Tô Quà

Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công ty CP Tiếp thị số Tô Quà

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- BlueSky Building, Bach Dang Street, Ward 2,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for an experienced DevOps engineer that will help our team establish DevOps practice. You will work closely with the technical lead to identify and establish DevOps practices in the company.
You will establish configuration management, automate our infrastructure, implement continuous integration, and train the team in DevOps best practices to achieve a continuously deployable system.
You will help us build scalable, efficient cloud infrastructure. You’ll implement monitoring for automated system health checks. Lastly, you’ll build our CI pipeline, and train and guide the team in DevOps practices.
Responsibilities
Implement the CI pipeline and Improve CI/CD tooling.
Implement and improve monitoring and alerting.
Build and maintain highly available systems.
Lead and guide the team in identifying and implementing new technologies.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

DevOps is not system administration although a lot of skills may or may not overlap. Good Linux skills are always a valuable addition even if they’re not necessary for the job.
Managing production infrastructure
Strong Linux system administration background.
Ability to present and communicate the architecture in a visual form.
Strong knowledge of AWS, GCP, Docker, Kubernetes

Tại Công ty CP Tiếp thị số Tô Quà Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

12 days of annual leave and 1 day off for birthday
Premium Health Insurance and annual Health Check-up
Gift voucher monthly
Many company activities throughout the year such as Sport clubs, Team building, Year End Party, Woman’s Day, Noel, Tet Holidays,...
Professional training courses to help employees develop their expertise and gain the opportunity to work and learn from experienced and dedicated leaders
Fair and transparent performance evaluation and reward system to recognize employees’ contribution
Year-end performance bonus

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CP Tiếp thị số Tô Quà

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty CP Tiếp thị số Tô Quà

Công ty CP Tiếp thị số Tô Quà

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 4 - tòa nhà GP Invest - 170 Đê La Thành

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

