Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Nhà Máy Bia Heineken Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công Ty TNHH Nhà Máy Bia Heineken Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Maintain & optimize a data architecture & data platform for the OpCo.
Work together with Product owners, Business stakeholders, BI/Data analysts & Data scientist.
Responsible for industrialization, deployment and functional maintenance of data pipelines in products/solutions
Define & implement solutions to maintain & enhance standards for data collection, maintenance, storage, and organization and align these with the global standards.
Responsible for building data & model pipeline and align these with the global standards.
Responsible for productionizing Data & Analytics solution and integration with systems.
Responsible for quality checking and testing.
Optimize DWH data models & performance.
Responsible for DataOps, DevOps/MLOps and engineering best practices across data team.
Bachelor or Master degree in engineering, systems design, computer sciences, or a related field.
Proven experience with architecture frameworks and concepts (e.g. ETL-management, cloud stacks, etc.).
An understanding of how data is used within business processes and its impact.
Analytically and quantitatively strong and highly structured.
Ability to explain complex technical processes to business stakeholders.
Proven problem solving skills, ability to deal with ambiguity and competing objectives in a fast paced environment.
A diverse and open working culture, where your true identity is celebrated.
Multiple career opportunities to rotate within Functions or cross-functions.
Your wellbeing will be taken care by our Health & Safety Team since Day 1.
Be a part of our sustainability journey in Brewing the Better Vietnam.
Performance appraisal twice a year to guarantee constructive feedback
Performance bonus (estimated at least 3 months) and 13th month salary bonus
Bao Viet Insurance for employees and family
Annual leave: 18 days/year
Flexible benefit voucher
80% lunch in canteen
Annual team building, Town hall, YEP
Gift for special holidays and sponsor traveling ticket in Tet Holiday
Từ thứ 2 đến thứ 6 (Sáng 8h00-12h00, Chiều 13h00-17h00)
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Nhà Máy Bia Heineken Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Multiple career opportunities to rotate within Functions or cross-functions.
Your wellbeing will be taken care by our Health & Safety Team since Day 1.
Be a part of our sustainability journey in Brewing the Better Vietnam.
Performance appraisal twice a year to guarantee constructive feedback
Performance bonus (estimated at least 3 months) and 13th month salary bonus
Bao Viet Insurance for employees and family
Annual leave: 18 days/year
Flexible benefit voucher
80% lunch in canteen
Annual team building, Town hall, YEP
Gift for special holidays and sponsor traveling ticket in Tet Holiday
Từ thứ 2 đến thứ 6 (Sáng 8h00-12h00, Chiều 13h00-17h00)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Nhà Máy Bia Heineken Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI