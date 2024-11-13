Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Nhà Máy Bia Heineken Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Maintain & optimize a data architecture & data platform for the OpCo.

Work together with Product owners, Business stakeholders, BI/Data analysts & Data scientist.

Responsible for industrialization, deployment and functional maintenance of data pipelines in products/solutions

Define & implement solutions to maintain & enhance standards for data collection, maintenance, storage, and organization and align these with the global standards.

Responsible for building data & model pipeline and align these with the global standards.

Responsible for productionizing Data & Analytics solution and integration with systems.

Responsible for quality checking and testing.

Optimize DWH data models & performance.

Responsible for DataOps, DevOps/MLOps and engineering best practices across data team.

Bachelor or Master degree in engineering, systems design, computer sciences, or a related field.

Proven experience with architecture frameworks and concepts (e.g. ETL-management, cloud stacks, etc.).

An understanding of how data is used within business processes and its impact.

Analytically and quantitatively strong and highly structured.

Ability to explain complex technical processes to business stakeholders.

Proven problem solving skills, ability to deal with ambiguity and competing objectives in a fast paced environment.

A diverse and open working culture, where your true identity is celebrated.

Multiple career opportunities to rotate within Functions or cross-functions.

Your wellbeing will be taken care by our Health & Safety Team since Day 1.

Be a part of our sustainability journey in Brewing the Better Vietnam.

Performance appraisal twice a year to guarantee constructive feedback

Performance bonus (estimated at least 3 months) and 13th month salary bonus

Bao Viet Insurance for employees and family

Annual leave: 18 days/year

Flexible benefit voucher

80% lunch in canteen

Annual team building, Town hall, YEP

Gift for special holidays and sponsor traveling ticket in Tet Holiday

Từ thứ 2 đến thứ 6 (Sáng 8h00-12h00, Chiều 13h00-17h00)