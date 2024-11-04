Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP AUTOMATE FUSION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 55 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP AUTOMATE FUSION
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/12/2024
Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP AUTOMATE FUSION

Mức lương
Từ 55 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 281 Nguyễn Văn Trỗi, Phường 10, Quận Phú Nhuận, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam, Quận Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Từ 55 Triệu

Design, develop, and maintain high-performance backend services.
Work closely with frontend developers and other stakeholders to ensure seamless integration and functionality.
Model complex data structures and optimize database performance using SQL and database design best practices.
Interact with, manage, and monitor data transformation engines such as Airflow, dbt, or Dagster.
Design and build APIs that adhere to industry standards and best practices.
Implement data security and protection measures
Continuously monitor and optimize backend services for speed, scalability, and reliability.
Maintain high code quality through thorough testing, code reviews, and adherence to coding standards.
Document code, architecture, and design decisions for knowledge sharing and future reference.
Stay up-to-date with emerging technologies and industry trends to continuously improve skills and project outcomes.

Với Mức Lương Từ 55 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must Have
Over 4 years of working experience as a Backend Developer
Extensive knowledge and experience in developing data products
Strong experience in key skills for both front-end and back-end development
Excellent communication skills and the ability to work collaboratively in a team environment
Good English communication
Proficiency in Python and Asyncio
Experience with Django, Flask, and Airflow
Strong experience with FastAPI and SQLAlchemy
Expertise in database design (SQL)
Experience with Docker.
Nice to have
Proficiency in NodeJs
Proficiency with Git and automated testing
Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP AUTOMATE FUSION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Encouragement of a self-driven, results-oriented work culture
Competitive salary
13th-month salary
15 days of annual leave
Full social insurance coverage and premium healthcare benefits
Annual health check-up
Monthly Team Outing, Company Trip, Year End Party and Events

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP AUTOMATE FUSION

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 281 Nguyễn Văn Trỗi, Phường 10, Quận Phú Nhuận, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

