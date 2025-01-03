Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH General Resources Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Work with customers to understand their needs and propose suitable technological solutions.

Provide consultation, assist customers in using products, and resolve related issues.

Prepare materials and deliver presentations to introduce the company’s product features to customers and partners.

Act as a liaison between the technical team and customers to ensure products meet their requirements.

Participate in training sessions in Taiwan to gain a deep understanding of the company's products and technologies.

Share knowledge and support related departments after the training.

Analyze data and provide solutions to improve products based on data science principles.

Understand customers’ products and contribute development ideas.

Job Requirements:

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Data Science, or related fields.

Experience: Recent graduates are encouraged to apply for this position.

Proficient in English for work and overseas training.

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Strong teamwork and problem-solving abilities.

Preferences: Energetic, eager to learn, able to handle work pressure, and presentable in appearance.

Ngành nghề: Tiếp thị / Marketing, Bán hàng / Kinh doanh, CNTT - Phần cứng / Mạng

Kinh nghiệm: 0 Năm

Cấp bậc: Mới tốt nghiệp

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh