Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Liberty làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Tầng 18, Tòa nhà Vincom, 45A Lý Tự Trọng, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 1

Lập trình viên

Job Summary

Business Analyst is responsible for contributing to meeting user commitments according to plan.The Business Analyst is responsible for: Assisting user in defining business requirements to meet their business goals Preparing business specification documents Conducting system tests & user acceptant tests Carrying our day-to-day applications and operations support Planning/Managing resources to implement the software enhancements and/or special projects as assigned

Job Description

Define configuration specifications and business analysis requirements

Stock and groom the Product Backlog Perform quality assurance

Define reporting and alerting requirements

Own and develop relationship with partners, working with them to optimize and enhance our integration

Help design, document, and maintain system processes

Report on common sources of technical issues or questions and make recommendations to product team

Communicate key insights and findings to product team

Constantly be on the lookout for ways to improve monitoring, discover issues and deliver better value to the customer

Support the Product/System Owner in managing customer expectations for project deliverables, managing stakeholder communications, and helping to implement an effective system of project governance

Support project managers with planning and designating project resources, preparing budgets, monitoring progress, and keep stakeholders informed the entire way.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Solid understanding of software development life cycle models as well as expert knowledge of both Agile and traditional project management principles and practices

Solid understanding of and demonstrated experience in using appropriate tools: Agile Project Management tools such as Jira/Greenhopper, Rally, VersionOne, Azure DevOps or equivalent Microsoft Project, Visio, and all Office Tools Figma and other UI UX Development Tool

Previous experience in Business / Systems Analysis or Quality Assurance (Tester)

Proven experience in eliciting requirements and testing

Experience in analyzing data to draw business-relevant conclusions and in data visualization techniques and tools

Solid experience in writing SQL queries

Basic knowledge in generating process documentation

Strong written and verbal communication skills including technical writing skills

A degree in IT / Computer Science

Tại Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Liberty Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Được đào tạo, làm việc trong môi trường năng động, chuyên nghiệp

Làm việc thứ 2 - thứ 6, 8H30 - 17H30

Thưởng performance

Chế độ đãi ngộ tốt, BHXH và các chế độ khác theo quy định nhà nước

Nghỉ phép bệnh, phép năm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Liberty

