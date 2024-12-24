Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Liberty làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Liberty
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Tầng 18, Tòa nhà Vincom, 45A Lý Tự Trọng, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Summary
Business Analyst is responsible for contributing to meeting user commitments according to plan.The Business Analyst is responsible for: Assisting user in defining business requirements to meet their business goals Preparing business specification documents Conducting system tests & user acceptant tests Carrying our day-to-day applications and operations support Planning/Managing resources to implement the software enhancements and/or special projects as assigned
Job Description
Define configuration specifications and business analysis requirements
Stock and groom the Product Backlog Perform quality assurance
Define reporting and alerting requirements
Own and develop relationship with partners, working with them to optimize and enhance our integration
Help design, document, and maintain system processes
Report on common sources of technical issues or questions and make recommendations to product team
Communicate key insights and findings to product team
Constantly be on the lookout for ways to improve monitoring, discover issues and deliver better value to the customer
Support the Product/System Owner in managing customer expectations for project deliverables, managing stakeholder communications, and helping to implement an effective system of project governance
Support project managers with planning and designating project resources, preparing budgets, monitoring progress, and keep stakeholders informed the entire way.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Solid understanding of and demonstrated experience in using appropriate tools: Agile Project Management tools such as Jira/Greenhopper, Rally, VersionOne, Azure DevOps or equivalent Microsoft Project, Visio, and all Office Tools Figma and other UI UX Development Tool
Previous experience in Business / Systems Analysis or Quality Assurance (Tester)
Proven experience in eliciting requirements and testing
Experience in analyzing data to draw business-relevant conclusions and in data visualization techniques and tools
Solid experience in writing SQL queries
Basic knowledge in generating process documentation
Strong written and verbal communication skills including technical writing skills
A degree in IT / Computer Science
Tại Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Liberty Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Làm việc thứ 2 - thứ 6, 8H30 - 17H30
Thưởng performance
Chế độ đãi ngộ tốt, BHXH và các chế độ khác theo quy định nhà nước
Nghỉ phép bệnh, phép năm
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Liberty
