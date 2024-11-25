Tuyển Trưởng phòng pháp chế CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

1.Legal and compliance advice

Provide legal advice on all investment and business activities of the enterprise (including member company units assigned from time to time) ("Company").

Responsible for the entire contracts/ legal doc. templates and consult on legal issues of complex nature, foreign factors related to the implementation of contracts / projects / etc. for departments of Company upon request.

Responsible for and ensure the development of the Contract/ Legal Doc. system, documents for the Company's business activities and legally review these documents before issuing.

Proposal for resolving legal issues arising from business operations, company representatives participating in legal disputes and litigation arising during business operations

Take the lead in disseminating legal education and disseminating new relevant legal documents within the Company.

Coordinate with member company units that have specialized legal compliance personnel when they needed.

2.Risk management and compliance control

Propose the development of internal regulations to control risks and coordinate with departments in the implementation of risk management regulations in the Company.

Monitor legal issues in the Company's operations to ensure that all Company operations comply with and are in accordance with the provisions of the law, as well as the Company's Charter, Regulations, and Rules, for sustainable business development.

Assess the impact of legal changes on the Company's business operations.

Review and assess compliance and risk activities as planned and directed.

3. Management and administration

Establish and organize the implementation of the department's tasks, goals, and work targets

Guide and train employees to enhance their professional expertise, skills, and knowledge to maximize their potential in achieving the department's common goals and objectives.

Disseminate the company's strategies, regulations, and any operational changes to the department's employees in a comprehensive and timely manner.

Monitor and evaluate employee performance and propose adjustments to salaries, rewards, disciplines, and transfers in an appropriate manner.

Report to the Company's Board of Directors on the status and results of the implementation of goals and objectives within the scope of responsibility as prescribed.

4.Others:

Other tasks as assignment.

Graduated from University or higher majoring in Law, priority given to candidates with a lawyer practising certificate.

At least 06 years of experience in the legal field and at least 02 - 03 years of experience in a management position.

Good knowledge of corporate, labor, tax, commercial and related legal regulations to serve the job.

Good communicate in English.

Attractive income.

Pay your full salary in two months of probation.

Review salary once per year.

12 days of annual leave.

Year-end bonus/ performance bonus based on the business performance.

Birthday gift: 1.000.000 VND.

Social, Health and others Insurance are based on Labor Law and Health insurance PVI.

Activities: Company Trip, Year End Party, Sport (football, badminton, running club...), Christmas, Charity activities, ...

Good work environment and working in a professional, friendly, well-equipped environment.

Chances to work in a big and global team, work directly with customers.

