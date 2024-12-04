Tuyển Manual Tester Nexcel Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 5 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: SMS Tower, Lot 40, Quang Trung Software City, Phường Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 12, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Design test plans, test cases/test procedures.

Design, build, test, and deploy effective test automation solutions.

Understand customer requirements.

Perform functional test at all levels of testing of new website features based on test cases /test procedures.

Write SQL queries, scripts to facilitate the testing process.

Participate in the development process to ensure that quality is built into the product.

Responsible for reporting, and tracking software issues.

Assist in creating various software/system documentations such as Functional Specification, Development Guide and User Guide.

Analyze/review new system functions/requirements.

Other duties and responsibilities will be assigned by direct leader or Management conditionally.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science/IT.

Experiences of quality control and software development process.

Good command of written and spoken English is a must.

Ability to work independently, in a team and under high pressure.

Experience in Visual Studio and SQL server is a plus.

Test Certification is desired but not mandatory.

Solid experience in functional, integration and regression testing.

Experience in creating test plans, test cases and automation test.

Years of experience at the position: 01+

Tại Nexcel Solutions Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary plus 13th salary.

High bonus and incentive based on performance, andseniority.

Work in a dynamic environment alongside team members who are talented and passionate about what they do.

In-house health club: gym, swimming pool, soccer field, volleyball court, and entertainment area.

Annual health check.

Personal Accident & Health Insurance.

Social – Health – Insurance paid fully.

Team building events are fully sponsored by the company.

Complimentary duty meals, snacks & beverages.

Outstanding annual company trip.

Long-term service award.

Quarterly and yearly incentive awards for best-performing employees.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nexcel Solutions

