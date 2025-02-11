Tuyển Market Research Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

Fundraising Deal (for Residential Projects)

- Provide necessary information and recommend suitable fund-raising strategy (equities only) for Residential Projects at NLIC and subsidiaries.

- Execute fundraising activities for Residential Project at NLIC and subsidiaries in:

o Negotiating with Investors

o Working with internal and external lawyers in preparing the definitive agreements

o Working with the advisory firms in due diligence of corporate legal, tax and finance.

- Carrying out the necessary procedures to get internal approval in accordance with NLIC’s Corporate Governance.

Follow up to complete transaction

- Follow condition precedent completion and payment/capital disbursement.

- After transaction, collaborate with other departments to follow commitments with Partners.