Tuyển Market Research CTY TNHH YAOYAO VIETNAM INFO TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

• Manage the full recruitment cycle, including job description creation, candidate sourcing

and screening, interviewing, offer negotiation, and closing.

• Collaborate with hiring managers to understand staffing needs and develop effective

recruitment strategies.

• Conduct salary research and stay up-to-date with industry trends to ensure competitive

offers.

• Build and maintain a strong talent pipeline to support the company’s growth and

expansion.

• Utilize innovative and effective recruitment methods to meet headcount targets.

• Ensure a positive candidate experience by providing timely feedback and maintaining

clear, open communication throughout the hiring process.

• Support the development and promotion of the employer brand to attract and retain top

talent.

• Organize employee engagement activities such as Quarterly Teambuilding, Christmas Activity, and so on.

• Support the annual leave and attendance management.

• Provide support to employees as needed.

• Supporting about the translation (HR-related communication and document).

• Perform other duties as assigned by the supervisor or HRBP