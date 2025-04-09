Tuyển Market Research CTY TNHH YAOYAO VIETNAM INFO TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

CTY TNHH YAOYAO VIETNAM INFO TECH
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/05/2025
Market Research

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại CTY TNHH YAOYAO VIETNAM INFO TECH

Mức lương
10 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 156 Tran Quang Khai, Tan Dinh Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu

• Manage the full recruitment cycle, including job description creation, candidate sourcing
and screening, interviewing, offer negotiation, and closing.
• Collaborate with hiring managers to understand staffing needs and develop effective
recruitment strategies.
• Conduct salary research and stay up-to-date with industry trends to ensure competitive
offers.
• Build and maintain a strong talent pipeline to support the company’s growth and
expansion.
• Utilize innovative and effective recruitment methods to meet headcount targets.
• Ensure a positive candidate experience by providing timely feedback and maintaining
clear, open communication throughout the hiring process.
• Support the development and promotion of the employer brand to attract and retain top
talent.
• Organize employee engagement activities such as Quarterly Teambuilding, Christmas Activity, and so on.
• Support the annual leave and attendance management.
• Provide support to employees as needed.
• Supporting about the translation (HR-related communication and document).
• Perform other duties as assigned by the supervisor or HRBP

Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CTY TNHH YAOYAO VIETNAM INFO TECH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CTY TNHH YAOYAO VIETNAM INFO TECH

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Phú Nhuận, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Viet Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

