Tuyển Market Research CTY TNHH YAOYAO VIETNAM INFO TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại CTY TNHH YAOYAO VIETNAM INFO TECH
- Hồ Chí Minh: 156 Tran Quang Khai, Tan Dinh Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu
• Manage the full recruitment cycle, including job description creation, candidate sourcing
and screening, interviewing, offer negotiation, and closing.
• Collaborate with hiring managers to understand staffing needs and develop effective
recruitment strategies.
• Conduct salary research and stay up-to-date with industry trends to ensure competitive
offers.
• Build and maintain a strong talent pipeline to support the company’s growth and
expansion.
• Utilize innovative and effective recruitment methods to meet headcount targets.
• Ensure a positive candidate experience by providing timely feedback and maintaining
clear, open communication throughout the hiring process.
• Support the development and promotion of the employer brand to attract and retain top
talent.
• Organize employee engagement activities such as Quarterly Teambuilding, Christmas Activity, and so on.
• Support the annual leave and attendance management.
• Provide support to employees as needed.
• Supporting about the translation (HR-related communication and document).
• Perform other duties as assigned by the supervisor or HRBP
Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CTY TNHH YAOYAO VIETNAM INFO TECH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CTY TNHH YAOYAO VIETNAM INFO TECH
