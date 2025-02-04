Tuyển Market Research Wei Zheng Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 2,000 USD

We are looking for a Market Analyst to provide real-time market insights, conduct financial analysis, and engage with clients to enhance their trading strategies. The ideal candidate should have a strong understanding of global financial markets, economic indicators, and trading trends.

Market Analyst

Key Responsibilities:

1. Conduct daily market analysis and provide financial insights to traders and investors.

2. Deliver real-time market analysis, including monitoring financial news and trends.

3. Participate in internal video content production and host online financial discussions.

4. Provide financial reports to media platforms on company products.

5. Offer clients insightful trading ideas based on economic indicators and company reports.

6. Maintain client relationships to help grow the company’s potential customer base.

7. Provide market updates for TV programs and publish video content on the company website.

8. Assist in public relations processes and corporate announcements.

9. Support traders and pricing specialists in understanding market conditions.

10. Conduct regular financial briefings with clients.

11. Complete training programs within the designated timeframe.

