Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Manage the full recruitment life-cycle, from initial candidate assessments to interviews and offer management

- Manage the recruiting pipeline, including determining resource status and needs, coordinating recruiting events and sourcing activities, assessing, and managing referral processes

- Create, build, and maintain networks of potential passive candidates to fill future anticipated and planned roles

- Undertake HR projects and new initiatives such as employer branding, recruitment events, etc. to acquire suitable talents for the organization

- Contribute ideas and take part in projects to constantly improve and streamline the recruitment process

- Collection & analysis of the hiring managers’ needs

- Identification, qualification, and interviews of candidates to select potential candidates

- Proactively engage recruitment agencies and other vendors if required to ensure outstanding services that meet the organization needs

- Provide market intelligence and recruiting insights to key stakeholders at various stages of the recruitment process at briefing meetings, service review meetings etc.

- Consults with line management, providing HR guidance when appropriate.

- Manages and resolves complex employee relations issues. Conducts effective, thorough and objective investigations.