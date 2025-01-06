Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/02/2025
Market Research

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Manage the full recruitment life-cycle, from initial candidate assessments to interviews and offer management
- Manage the recruiting pipeline, including determining resource status and needs, coordinating recruiting events and sourcing activities, assessing, and managing referral processes
- Create, build, and maintain networks of potential passive candidates to fill future anticipated and planned roles
- Undertake HR projects and new initiatives such as employer branding, recruitment events, etc. to acquire suitable talents for the organization
- Contribute ideas and take part in projects to constantly improve and streamline the recruitment process
- Collection & analysis of the hiring managers’ needs
- Identification, qualification, and interviews of candidates to select potential candidates
- Proactively engage recruitment agencies and other vendors if required to ensure outstanding services that meet the organization needs
- Provide market intelligence and recruiting insights to key stakeholders at various stages of the recruitment process at briefing meetings, service review meetings etc.
- Consults with line management, providing HR guidance when appropriate.
- Manages and resolves complex employee relations issues. Conducts effective, thorough and objective investigations.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: TMDV số 19, Tòa nhà Masteri An Phú, 179 Võ Nguyên Giáp, Phường Thảo Điền, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

