Tuyển Market Research ET2C International Limited In HCMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job description (critical purpose)

As a Factory & Compliance Specialist, you are responsible for coordinating suppliers & factories, verifying quality standards in accordance with the requirements of the Partnership. You will support the sourcing office in performing new factory onboarding, in-house supplier audits, pre-production & during production reviews and pre-shipment inspections to ensure compliance with John Lewis & Waitrose standards, as well as actively participating in continuous improvement projects on key suppliers and factories in accordance with the sourcing office strategic plans. You will be the key ground support, suggesting structural quality and process improvements while validating corrective actions with suppliers.

Primary Outcomes & Accountabilities

- Act in accordance with the Partnership’s purpose and democratic principles, constructively participating in co-ownership, and demonstrating to customers and each other that it is a better way of doing business. Share your knowledge, experiences, ideas and opinion to improve the Partnership, speaking honestly and frequently.

- Invest in your personal and professional development to achieve your potential, by doing more, doing better, or doing different. Continuously engage with and actively contribute to your Profession

- Take responsibility for actively engaging with change.

- Create the conditions for all Partners to thrive, make their best contribution and achieve their potential.