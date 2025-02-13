Tuyển Market Research Servier (Vietnam) Pharmaceutical Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mission

- Manages a centralized HR service covering compensation & benefits and employee engagement activities. Handles and resolves employee relations issues and HR processing functions

- To manage general administration and facilitate the efficient functioning of office through: organizing and monitoring the security, health & safety, office renovation/ maintenance and other related archives.

Comepensation & Benefit :

• Manage monthly payroll processing including data input, calculation and check the accuracy of data with system within timeline

• Oversign administration of compensation & benefits process

Data management and labor contract monitoring to meet required timeframes

Document support for employee upon request

Mantain employee’s profile soft file & hard copy and keep updated

Providing support to HR team for annual process and HR special programs

• Participate on project teams on HR related systems, tools, policies, ect.

• Answer general HR enquiries from staff on HR policies and procedures

• Complete C&B tracking and reporting including Labor, Social Inusrance and Tax (PIT)