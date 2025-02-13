Tuyển Market Research Servier (Vietnam) Pharmaceutical Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Servier (Vietnam) Pharmaceutical Company
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 15, Số 138
- 142 Đường Hai Bà Trưng, Phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Mission
- Manages a centralized HR service covering compensation & benefits and employee engagement activities. Handles and resolves employee relations issues and HR processing functions
- To manage general administration and facilitate the efficient functioning of office through: organizing and monitoring the security, health & safety, office renovation/ maintenance and other related archives.
Comepensation & Benefit :
• Manage monthly payroll processing including data input, calculation and check the accuracy of data with system within timeline
• Oversign administration of compensation & benefits process
Data management and labor contract monitoring to meet required timeframes
Document support for employee upon request
Mantain employee’s profile soft file & hard copy and keep updated
Providing support to HR team for annual process and HR special programs
• Participate on project teams on HR related systems, tools, policies, ect.
• Answer general HR enquiries from staff on HR policies and procedures
• Complete C&B tracking and reporting including Labor, Social Inusrance and Tax (PIT)
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Servier (Vietnam) Pharmaceutical Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Servier (Vietnam) Pharmaceutical Company
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
