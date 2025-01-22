Tuyển Market Research Legendary Dragon làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 800 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Legendary Dragon
- Hồ Chí Minh: 40 đường số 4, KĐT Lakeview City, Phường An Phú, TP. Thủ Đức, Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 500 - 800 USD
- Oversee daily monitoring: Manage and monitor accounts on a daily basis, proactively mitigate risks, and ensure optimal account performance in the EU and US markets.
- Market Research and Product Development.
- Plan and execute PPC campaigns: Develop and execute PPC (Pay Per Click) campaigns according to the Seller Calendar.
- Resolve customer issues: Address customer concerns and ensure high satisfaction levels both pre- and post-sales.
- Propose and implement sales strategies: Develop and implement effective sales strategies to drive revenue growth.
- Monitor and analyze KPIs: Track KPIs such as organic/PPC sales, CVR (Conversion Rate), CPC (Cost Per Click), ROI, and traffic to assess and optimize performance.
- Provide recommendations for campaign improvement: Offer insights and recommendations to enhance campaign outcomes and overall performance.
- Monitor and improve rankings: Track and improve product rankings to ensure top visibility on the marketplace.
- Order and shipping management: Oversee order processing and shipping, ensuring smooth operational flow
Với Mức Lương 500 - 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Legendary Dragon Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Legendary Dragon
