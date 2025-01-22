Tuyển Market Research Legendary Dragon làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 800 USD

- Oversee daily monitoring: Manage and monitor accounts on a daily basis, proactively mitigate risks, and ensure optimal account performance in the EU and US markets.

- Market Research and Product Development.

- Plan and execute PPC campaigns: Develop and execute PPC (Pay Per Click) campaigns according to the Seller Calendar.

- Resolve customer issues: Address customer concerns and ensure high satisfaction levels both pre- and post-sales.

- Propose and implement sales strategies: Develop and implement effective sales strategies to drive revenue growth.

- Monitor and analyze KPIs: Track KPIs such as organic/PPC sales, CVR (Conversion Rate), CPC (Cost Per Click), ROI, and traffic to assess and optimize performance.

- Provide recommendations for campaign improvement: Offer insights and recommendations to enhance campaign outcomes and overall performance.

- Monitor and improve rankings: Track and improve product rankings to ensure top visibility on the marketplace.

- Order and shipping management: Oversee order processing and shipping, ensuring smooth operational flow