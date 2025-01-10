Tuyển Market Research Công Ty Cổ Phần Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Filmore làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Filmore
- Hồ Chí Minh: 357
- 359 An Dương Vương, Phường 3, Quận 5, TP. Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
I. Job Role
Analyzing financial situation, minimizing financial risks, and ensuring financial efficiency.
II. Responsibilities
1. Directly engage in and carry out tasks related to financial management within the company
• Assist the CFO in the process of developing the Annual Operating Plan (AOP) and annual operating budget, as well as monitoring monthly budgetary controls.
• Collaborate with the sales and marketing departments to develop sales programs, calculate, and control selling prices
• Analyze financial reports, provide insights, and offer recommendations to senior management
• Coordinate with the accounting department and functional units to control the company's asset and tool inventory
• Support in managing financial risks and ensuring compliance in the financial domain within the company's business operations.
• Assist in managing the operational capital of the enterprise
2. Directly undertake and execute tasks related to investor relations management
• Support the CFO in developing strategies, planning investor relations activities, and establishing connections with existing and potential investors
• Coordinate with departments to fulfill reporting obligations to regulatory authorities, take responsibility for timely disclosure of information through both external and internal media channels.
Thưởng các ngày lễ trong năm theo chính sách Công ty
