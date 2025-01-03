Tuyển Market Research RMIT University Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 45349 Triệu

RMIT University Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/02/2025
RMIT University Vietnam

Market Research

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại RMIT University Vietnam

Mức lương
Từ 45349 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Saigon South campus, Ho Chi Minh City

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Từ 45349 Triệu

RMIT University Commitment
RMIT is committed to the rights of students and staff to be safe, respected, valued, and treated as an equal in their place of study and work. All staff are expected to share this commitment and contribute to a safer community. While carrying out their role, staff are in a position of trust with students. Staff have a duty of care to report wellbeing concerns about students through the designated channels and uphold to the code of conduct. RMIT Vietnam expects all staff members to comply with its Code of Conduct, policies and procedures, which relate to legal and regulatory requirements and our ways of working.
Why RMIT University Vietnam?
RMIT Vietnam is committed to excellence, innovation, and social responsibility. We welcome applications from qualified and passionate individuals who share our values and vision. RMIT University has a global reputation and ranks 123rd globally and 10th in Australia in QS World University Rankings 2024. To learn more about our rankings, please check out our latest facts and figures here Reputation and rankings - RMIT University
Rewards and Benefits
- Competitive salary package starting from VND 45,349,000/month (gross) and allowances
- Generous annual leave, carer leave and public holidays (Christmas and Tet Holidays)
- Private health insurance and wellness programs

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 702 Nguyen Van Linh Boulevard, Tan Phong Ward, Dist.7, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

