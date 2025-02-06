Tuyển Market Research International Siberian Health Limited Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

International Siberian Health Limited Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
International Siberian Health Limited Company

Market Research

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại International Siberian Health Limited Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Core position influencing on key decisions in the country/cluster
- Competitor analysis (MLM market, dietary supplements market, cosmetics market). News, social networks, internal websites, messengers, YouTube and all other sources of information
- Analysis of consumer behavior (consumers of Siberian Wellness, as well as consumers of dietary supplements/cosmetics in general)
- Managing research process (finding the agency, managing the research, analytics of results), analyzing analytical reviews of the market, monitoring industry publications
- Price analysis for key positions (together with pricing manager and brand managers)
- Analysis of competitors' reward systems (marketing plans, business incentives, loyalty programs, referral programs), evaluation of the attractiveness of Siberian Wellness' business proposition
- Internal marketing analytics (assortment, supplies, marketing programs)
- Business risk analysis (in terms of market, consumers, trends, legislation)
- Planning of overall sales figures, market share, preparation of business development scenarios

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại International Siberian Health Limited Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại International Siberian Health Limited Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

International Siberian Health Limited Company

International Siberian Health Limited Company

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: P. Thanh Xuân Trung, Q. Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội

