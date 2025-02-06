Tuyển Market Research International Siberian Health Limited Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại International Siberian Health Limited Company
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Core position influencing on key decisions in the country/cluster
- Competitor analysis (MLM market, dietary supplements market, cosmetics market). News, social networks, internal websites, messengers, YouTube and all other sources of information
- Analysis of consumer behavior (consumers of Siberian Wellness, as well as consumers of dietary supplements/cosmetics in general)
- Managing research process (finding the agency, managing the research, analytics of results), analyzing analytical reviews of the market, monitoring industry publications
- Price analysis for key positions (together with pricing manager and brand managers)
- Analysis of competitors' reward systems (marketing plans, business incentives, loyalty programs, referral programs), evaluation of the attractiveness of Siberian Wellness' business proposition
- Internal marketing analytics (assortment, supplies, marketing programs)
- Business risk analysis (in terms of market, consumers, trends, legislation)
- Planning of overall sales figures, market share, preparation of business development scenarios
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại International Siberian Health Limited Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại International Siberian Health Limited Company
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI