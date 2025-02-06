Tuyển Market Research International Siberian Health Limited Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Core position influencing on key decisions in the country/cluster

- Competitor analysis (MLM market, dietary supplements market, cosmetics market). News, social networks, internal websites, messengers, YouTube and all other sources of information

- Analysis of consumer behavior (consumers of Siberian Wellness, as well as consumers of dietary supplements/cosmetics in general)

- Managing research process (finding the agency, managing the research, analytics of results), analyzing analytical reviews of the market, monitoring industry publications

- Price analysis for key positions (together with pricing manager and brand managers)

- Analysis of competitors' reward systems (marketing plans, business incentives, loyalty programs, referral programs), evaluation of the attractiveness of Siberian Wellness' business proposition

- Internal marketing analytics (assortment, supplies, marketing programs)

- Business risk analysis (in terms of market, consumers, trends, legislation)

- Planning of overall sales figures, market share, preparation of business development scenarios