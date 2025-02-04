Tuyển Market Research ODM Group LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The Merchandiser focuses on developing innovative solutions for custom OEM projects. This role is essential in driving new business growth and enhancing sales with existing customers through effective collaboration and strategic planning.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

• Identify and source suppliers, manufacturers who meet the product specification requests, while expanding and maintaining a strong network of industry contacts in Vietnam / China.

• Prepare quotes for OEM projects while supporting the merchandising team with regular sourcing when required. Price negotiation with factories.

• Work with preferred suppliers to build strong partnerships, build up long-term relationships with suppliers/ manufacturers to strengthen ODM brand awareness on the production market.

• Analyze projects, materials, and production methods during the Pre-Sampling and Pre-Production stages to identify opportunities for service enhancement and cost reduction.

• Identify and propose upgrades or modifications to products and services that align with customer needs, advising the sales team on suggestions of new trending on production markets, new changes on production techniques…

• Anticipate potential issues during the RFQ stages, taking initiative to understand production processes and share insights with team members to mitigate risks.