Tuyển Market Research Artemis Digital làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Overview: This role is a comprehensive position encompassing all areas of PPC marketing (social and search). It requires a strong understanding of the broader digital marketing landscape, a willingness to learn and adapt as our clients approach us with different setups and opportunities, and an in-depth technical knowledge across all fields of PPC. This includes UTM setup, account setup, conversion tracking, creative development, audience generation, client relationship management, and critical thinking.

Key Responsibilities:

- Creating and planning a variety of PPC campaigns across a range of digital channels.

- Setting up conversion tracking across a variety of channels.

- Overseeing existing campaigns and making recommendations on how to optimize them.

- Analysing trends and making data-driven decisions.

- Assisting the creative team in writing engaging copy for adverts.

- Working with graphic designers and clients to ensure the creative ads are effective.

- Collaborating with clients to understand their target market.

- Proofreading.

- Building relationships and supporting business development.

- Producing detailed analysis and reports of campaigns.

- Presenting data and reports to a range of audiences.