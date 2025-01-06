Tuyển Market Research Artemis Digital làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Artemis Digital
- Hồ Chí Minh: Floor 5, 55 Ho Hao Hon, Co Giang, District 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Overview: This role is a comprehensive position encompassing all areas of PPC marketing (social and search). It requires a strong understanding of the broader digital marketing landscape, a willingness to learn and adapt as our clients approach us with different setups and opportunities, and an in-depth technical knowledge across all fields of PPC. This includes UTM setup, account setup, conversion tracking, creative development, audience generation, client relationship management, and critical thinking.
Key Responsibilities:
- Creating and planning a variety of PPC campaigns across a range of digital channels.
- Setting up conversion tracking across a variety of channels.
- Overseeing existing campaigns and making recommendations on how to optimize them.
- Analysing trends and making data-driven decisions.
- Assisting the creative team in writing engaging copy for adverts.
- Working with graphic designers and clients to ensure the creative ads are effective.
- Collaborating with clients to understand their target market.
- Proofreading.
- Building relationships and supporting business development.
- Producing detailed analysis and reports of campaigns.
- Presenting data and reports to a range of audiences.
