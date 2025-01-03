Tuyển Market Research Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Market Research Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Page Group Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/02/2025
Page Group Vietnam

Market Research

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Page Group Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Binh Duong

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The ideal candidate will manage invoice and expense report processing in compliance with company policies, ensuring accuracy, authorization, and prioritization of payments. They will support the US Senior Manager by handling invoice processing, and maintaining efficient financial operations.
Description
* Process invoices and employee expense reports in Oracle via ABBYY/OnBase (nice to have), ensuring compliance with company policies and guidelines.
* Reconcile monthly vendor accounts and transactions, resolving outstanding balances.
* Research and resolve invoice discrepancies, including price, quantity, and goods receipt mismatches, through communication with internal and external stakeholders.
* Manage communications with vendors and internal customers regarding account status, approvals, and payment discrepancies.
* Support month-end and year-end closings, including processing rush or priority items.
Profile

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Page Group Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
Salary

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Page Group Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Page Group Vietnam

Page Group Vietnam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: hanoi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

