Tuyển Market Research Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The ideal candidate will manage invoice and expense report processing in compliance with company policies, ensuring accuracy, authorization, and prioritization of payments. They will support the US Senior Manager by handling invoice processing, and maintaining efficient financial operations.

Description

* Process invoices and employee expense reports in Oracle via ABBYY/OnBase (nice to have), ensuring compliance with company policies and guidelines.

* Reconcile monthly vendor accounts and transactions, resolving outstanding balances.

* Research and resolve invoice discrepancies, including price, quantity, and goods receipt mismatches, through communication with internal and external stakeholders.

* Manage communications with vendors and internal customers regarding account status, approvals, and payment discrepancies.

* Support month-end and year-end closings, including processing rush or priority items.

Profile