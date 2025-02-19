Tuyển Market Research VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN EVERFIT TECHNOLOGIES INC. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ ĐÀ NẴNG làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN EVERFIT TECHNOLOGIES INC. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ ĐÀ NẴNG
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/03/2025
VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN EVERFIT TECHNOLOGIES INC. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ ĐÀ NẴNG

Market Research

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN EVERFIT TECHNOLOGIES INC. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ ĐÀ NẴNG

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng: 36 Trần Quốc Toản, Hải Châu I, Hải Châu District, Da Nang, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

What you’ll do at Everfit:
Employer Branding & Social Media Strategy
• Develop and execute a comprehensive social media plan to showcase Everfit’s workplace culture, values, and career opportunities.
• Maintain a detailed content calendar featuring key themes such as employee success stories, company milestones, and workplace highlights.
• Collaborate with the design team to produce visually appealing and engaging content, including graphics, videos, and written pieces tailored for various platforms.
• Continuously refine social media strategies using data-driven insights to optimize engagement and audience reach.
Media & Public Relations
• Enhance Everfit’s visibility in Vietnam by building strong relationships with local and regional media outlets.
• Create high-quality publications, securing interviews with Everfit’s co-founders and leadership to highlight company achievements and innovations.
• Develop key narratives that showcase Everfit’s mission, innovation, the intersection of Silicon Valley innovation and Vietnam’s talent landscape, and work culture within the tech and startup ecosystem.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN EVERFIT TECHNOLOGIES INC. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ ĐÀ NẴNG Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN EVERFIT TECHNOLOGIES INC. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ ĐÀ NẴNG

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

