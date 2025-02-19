Tuyển Market Research VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN EVERFIT TECHNOLOGIES INC. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ ĐÀ NẴNG làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

What you’ll do at Everfit:

Employer Branding & Social Media Strategy

• Develop and execute a comprehensive social media plan to showcase Everfit’s workplace culture, values, and career opportunities.

• Maintain a detailed content calendar featuring key themes such as employee success stories, company milestones, and workplace highlights.

• Collaborate with the design team to produce visually appealing and engaging content, including graphics, videos, and written pieces tailored for various platforms.

• Continuously refine social media strategies using data-driven insights to optimize engagement and audience reach.

Media & Public Relations

• Enhance Everfit’s visibility in Vietnam by building strong relationships with local and regional media outlets.

• Create high-quality publications, securing interviews with Everfit’s co-founders and leadership to highlight company achievements and innovations.

• Develop key narratives that showcase Everfit’s mission, innovation, the intersection of Silicon Valley innovation and Vietnam’s talent landscape, and work culture within the tech and startup ecosystem.