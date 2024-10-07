Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty Cổ phần Pando Infinity làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Mac Plaza, 10 Đường Trần Phú, P. Mộ Lao, Hà Đông, Hà Nội, Hà Đông

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Marketing Plan. Based on the project goals & optimal costs to plan multi-channel communication monthly including Twitter and Discord. Performance Measure. Optimize the marketing plan with KPIs and tool indicators that can measure performance and conversion rate. Content Creation and Management. Develop and manage content across platforms like Twitter & Discord to keep the community updated on the latest developments and engage them effectively. Team Collaboration. Collaborate with other teams to align community activities with broader company goals and ensure a cohesive user experience.

Marketing Plan. Based on the project goals & optimal costs to plan multi-channel communication monthly including Twitter and Discord.

Marketing Plan.

Performance Measure. Optimize the marketing plan with KPIs and tool indicators that can measure performance and conversion rate.

Performance Measure.

Content Creation and Management. Develop and manage content across platforms like Twitter & Discord to keep the community updated on the latest developments and engage them effectively.

Content Creation and Management

Team Collaboration. Collaborate with other teams to align community activities with broader company goals and ensure a cohesive user experience.

Team Collaboration

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University degree or above majoring in Marketing, Communication, Business Administration, Information Technology... Solid project management skills: collaborate with cross-functional partners, prioritize high-impact activities, and keep complex projects moving forward. Strong growth track record, with samples and results of past campaigns. 6 months of marketing experience in similar positions. Having knowledge about Crypto and blockchain or having the spirit to learn is a plus. English proficiency.

University degree or above majoring in Marketing, Communication, Business Administration, Information Technology...

Solid project management skills: collaborate with cross-functional partners, prioritize high-impact activities, and keep complex projects moving forward.

Strong growth track record, with samples and results of past campaigns.

6 months of marketing experience in similar positions.

Having knowledge about Crypto and blockchain or having the spirit to learn is a plus.

English proficiency.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Pando Infinity Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and attractive benefit package. Chance to join international blockchain events with fees covered. Experiment in implementing various projects at a time and expand core knowledge specific to the marketing department. Opportunity to expand personal network and build personal brand in the blockchain industry. Deeply trained in blockchain and web3 industry. Opportunity to expand personal network and build personal branding with top builders in the blockchain industry.

Competitive salary and attractive benefit package.

Chance to join international blockchain events with fees covered.

Experiment in implementing various projects at a time and expand core knowledge specific to the marketing department.

Opportunity to expand personal network and build personal brand in the blockchain industry.

Deeply trained in blockchain and web3 industry.

Opportunity to expand personal network and build personal branding with top builders in the blockchain industry.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Pando Infinity

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin