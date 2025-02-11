Tuyển Marketing Planner Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

MAIN RESPONSBILITY:

- Report to Senior Director of Vendor Management in China and Director of Operation in VN

- Production schedule control and Material schedule monitoring of all Vietnam vendors

- Review and track production execution and foresee any potential order issues at vendors that impact the committed S/D

- Work with internal teams to sort out solution to maintain original committed S/D from vendors

- Work closely with internal teams to ensure supplier has complied with Jaz requirements, capacity and capabilities, quality, compliance procedure and standard

DUTIES:

- Monitor order status over vendors and alert the team for any capacity issues upfront, work with Jaz team and vendor to secure the capacity committed by vendors

- Review production and material status reports and question vendors on any order issues

- Conduct onsite verification and investigation to unveil the true reason of schedule slippage

- Red flag any potential order slippage to management and Merchant team for actions needed

- Co-ordinating with Jaz team and resolve order issues, onsite if necessary