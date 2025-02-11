Tuyển Marketing Planner Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Planner Tại Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City
- Hà Nội: 14th floor Song Hong Park View office building, No. 165 Thai Ha street, Dong Da district, Hanoi city.
MAIN RESPONSBILITY:
- Report to Senior Director of Vendor Management in China and Director of Operation in VN
- Production schedule control and Material schedule monitoring of all Vietnam vendors
- Review and track production execution and foresee any potential order issues at vendors that impact the committed S/D
- Work with internal teams to sort out solution to maintain original committed S/D from vendors
- Work closely with internal teams to ensure supplier has complied with Jaz requirements, capacity and capabilities, quality, compliance procedure and standard
DUTIES:
- Monitor order status over vendors and alert the team for any capacity issues upfront, work with Jaz team and vendor to secure the capacity committed by vendors
- Review production and material status reports and question vendors on any order issues
- Conduct onsite verification and investigation to unveil the true reason of schedule slippage
- Red flag any potential order slippage to management and Merchant team for actions needed
- Co-ordinating with Jaz team and resolve order issues, onsite if necessary
