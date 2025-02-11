Tuyển Marketing Planner Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Marketing Planner Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/03/2025
Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City

Marketing Planner

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Planner Tại Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 14th floor Song Hong Park View office building, No. 165 Thai Ha street, Dong Da district, Hanoi city.

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Planner Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

MAIN RESPONSBILITY:
- Report to Senior Director of Vendor Management in China and Director of Operation in VN
- Production schedule control and Material schedule monitoring of all Vietnam vendors
- Review and track production execution and foresee any potential order issues at vendors that impact the committed S/D
- Work with internal teams to sort out solution to maintain original committed S/D from vendors
- Work closely with internal teams to ensure supplier has complied with Jaz requirements, capacity and capabilities, quality, compliance procedure and standard
DUTIES:
- Monitor order status over vendors and alert the team for any capacity issues upfront, work with Jaz team and vendor to secure the capacity committed by vendors
- Review production and material status reports and question vendors on any order issues
- Conduct onsite verification and investigation to unveil the true reason of schedule slippage
- Red flag any potential order slippage to management and Merchant team for actions needed
- Co-ordinating with Jaz team and resolve order issues, onsite if necessary

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City

Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 14th floor Song Hong Park View office building, No. 165 Thai Ha street, Dong Da district, Hanoi city

