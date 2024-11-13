Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ATIXIS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Điện Biên thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu

Mức lương 8 - 12 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Bán thời gian Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Điện Biên: - Tầng 5, Tòa nhà IOS Văn Thành, 602/27 Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 22, Thành phố Điện Biên Phủ

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh

1.Client Identification & Outreach

Create target client lists and identify key decision-makers.

Initiate contact via networking and cold outreach.

2.Relationship Building & Proposal Development

Schedule meetings to understand client needs.

Collaborate with senior staff to craft tailored proposals.

Follow up on proposals to close deals.

3.Event Participation

Attend seminars and networking events.

Engage with business associations to enhance visibility.

4.Data & CRM Management

Update CRM systems with sales data, leads, and meeting notes.

5.Marketing Support

Assist in proposal editing, social media, and marketing materials.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Last year of University/Business School – bachelor’s or master’s degree

Past internships in B2B Sales

Already in the region or relevant past experiences in the region.

Excellent level in English, both written/spoken. Another European foreign language is a plus.

Solid experience in the use of MS Office

Strong command of Excel and data management

Familiar with CRM tools

Autonomous, Organized, with good command of time & priority management

Open-minded personality with a strong desire to learn

Ability to work within an international and multicultural team

Willing to travel regularly

Interest in the Sustainability industry is a must

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ATIXIS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive Internship allowance (8.000.000 - 12.000.000 VND);

Potential employment after the internship;

Opportunities for professional skills improvement;

Passionate, talented, young, and driven colleagues;

Having the opportunity to work in a dynamic, multinational company environment

Free snacks, tea, and coffee for a tea break on a regular basis.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ATIXIS VIỆT NAM

