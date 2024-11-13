Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ATIXIS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Điện Biên thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ATIXIS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Điện Biên thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH ATIXIS VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH ATIXIS VIỆT NAM

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ATIXIS VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
8 - 12 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Bán thời gian
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Điện Biên:

- Tầng 5, Tòa nhà IOS Văn Thành, 602/27 Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 22, Thành phố Điện Biên Phủ

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 8 - 12 Triệu

1.Client Identification & Outreach
Create target client lists and identify key decision-makers.
Initiate contact via networking and cold outreach.
2.Relationship Building & Proposal Development
Schedule meetings to understand client needs.
Collaborate with senior staff to craft tailored proposals.
Follow up on proposals to close deals.
3.Event Participation
Attend seminars and networking events.
Engage with business associations to enhance visibility.
4.Data & CRM Management
Update CRM systems with sales data, leads, and meeting notes.
5.Marketing Support
Assist in proposal editing, social media, and marketing materials.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Last year of University/Business School – bachelor’s or master’s degree
Past internships in B2B Sales
Already in the region or relevant past experiences in the region.
Excellent level in English, both written/spoken. Another European foreign language is a plus.
Solid experience in the use of MS Office
Strong command of Excel and data management
Familiar with CRM tools
Autonomous, Organized, with good command of time & priority management
Open-minded personality with a strong desire to learn
Ability to work within an international and multicultural team
Willing to travel regularly
Interest in the Sustainability industry is a must

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ATIXIS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive Internship allowance (8.000.000 - 12.000.000 VND);
Potential employment after the internship;
Opportunities for professional skills improvement;
Passionate, talented, young, and driven colleagues;
Having the opportunity to work in a dynamic, multinational company environment
Free snacks, tea, and coffee for a tea break on a regular basis.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ATIXIS VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH ATIXIS VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH ATIXIS VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 5, Tòa nhà IOS Văn Thành, 602/27 Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 22, Quận Bình Thạnh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

