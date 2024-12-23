Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Logistics MLC ITL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu

1. Business Development:

- Search for customers who need to import, export and transport goods by sea, air ... and contact them via phone, email, and meet customers to offer shipping rates.

- Make plans to develop and expand customers, maintain and develop old and new customers in the field of freights (including international and domestic freight and related procedures).

- Regularly monitor, provide information, advice, and offer appropriate solutions to customers to strengthen relationships and promote business.

- Maintain, care for and develop relationships with suppliers (Airlines, Shipping Agents...)

2. Coordination: Coordinate closely with professional departments, ensuring consulting and providing customers with the most reasonable/best service based on the company's available services and expanded services.

3. Reporting and Analysis:

- Ensure compliance with department and company regulations. Report directly on daily, weekly and monthly work to the Manager in charge.

- Other tasks within the scope of functions of the Sales Department assigned by Manager, or Board of Directors.

4. Other tasks assigned by Manager.

- Bachelor’s/College’s degree in Logistics, Import – Export, International Business, Foreign Trade or a related field

- At least 3 years of working experience in Sales logistics (Strong in Air freight is an advantage)

- Strong negotiation and presentation abilities.

- Good command in four skills of English

Ngành nghề: Bán hàng / Kinh doanh, Vận chuyển / Giao nhận / Kho vận, Xuất nhập khẩu

Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hà Nội