Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Logistics MLC ITL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công ty TNHH Logistics MLC ITL
- Hà Nội:
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 9 - 15 Triệu
1. Business Development:
- Search for customers who need to import, export and transport goods by sea, air ... and contact them via phone, email, and meet customers to offer shipping rates.
- Make plans to develop and expand customers, maintain and develop old and new customers in the field of freights (including international and domestic freight and related procedures).
- Regularly monitor, provide information, advice, and offer appropriate solutions to customers to strengthen relationships and promote business.
- Maintain, care for and develop relationships with suppliers (Airlines, Shipping Agents...)
2. Coordination: Coordinate closely with professional departments, ensuring consulting and providing customers with the most reasonable/best service based on the company's available services and expanded services.
3. Reporting and Analysis:
- Ensure compliance with department and company regulations. Report directly on daily, weekly and monthly work to the Manager in charge.
- Other tasks within the scope of functions of the Sales Department assigned by Manager, or Board of Directors.
4. Other tasks assigned by Manager.
- Bachelor’s/College’s degree in Logistics, Import – Export, International Business, Foreign Trade or a related field
- At least 3 years of working experience in Sales logistics (Strong in Air freight is an advantage)
- Strong negotiation and presentation abilities.
- Good command in four skills of English
Ngành nghề: Bán hàng / Kinh doanh, Vận chuyển / Giao nhận / Kho vận, Xuất nhập khẩu
Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hà Nội
Tại Công ty TNHH Logistics MLC ITL Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
