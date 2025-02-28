Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Yaskawa Electric Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 72 - 74 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Ward 6, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Research the market to propose and develop actions plans and sales strategies

- Implement sales plans & strategies and solicit sales to achieve set sales targets within product range (robots, robotics systems and spare parts).

- Contact directly with customers and partners in all stages of proposals related work from begining to receipt of purchase orders and after sales service

- Develop and maintain strong relationship with partners, key customers and develop new markets to have a wide range of customers in multi-fields (especially in factory automation).

- Identify business opportunities and product applications, marketing and sales activities

- Support and work with authorized partners/distributors and robotics team to provide technical and commercial proposals, technical consultation and service training, seminars, etc.

- Resolve and respond to customer queries/complaints in a timely and effective manner.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- 2-4 years working experience in business development or sales position.

- Back ground : Economic or technical(Automation, Mechanical, Electrical).

- Experience in robotics systems or working experience in competitor’s companies or competitor’s partners/distributors is an additional advantage (ABB, Fanuc, Kuka …)

- Good networking connection and good understanding of the robot or automation market

- Strong sales attitude

- Foreign language: Intermediate-level in English: reading, writing and speaking (Understanding of Japanese is an added advantage, but not importance).

** Benefits:

- 13th-month salary

- Bonus twice a year

- Bao viet Health Insurance

- Company trip

- Excellent and dynamic working environment

- Many opportunities for oversea training

- Working in a Japanese company ranked #1 in robotics and FA worldwide

- Opportunity to get exposure to latest technology advance

** Work Place

Room 1904A- Floor 19- Centec Tower, 72-74 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street, District 3, HCMC, Vietnam

