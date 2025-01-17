Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AVISPLUS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Tầng 1, tòa Ban cơ yếu Chính Phủ, số 51 Quan Nhân, P.Nhân Chính, Q.Thanh Xuân - TP.Hà Nội., Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop business, seek domestic and international clients, and ensure sales targets for software products and outsourcing services are achieved.

Research and analyze customer requirements, deliver presentations, consult, and propose suitable solutions based on partner technologies and company services.

Build relationships with clients to provide qualified professionals for projects.

Negotiate contracts and handle procedures for signing service agreements with clients.

Create weekly/monthly/quarterly sales plans, execute sales activities, and grow the client base.

Comply with company policies and regulations.

Other tasks are mutually agreed upon between the employee and the company during the course of employment.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum of 2 years of experience in IT, software, or software solutions.

Proficient in English communication.

Skilled in using Email, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, etc.

Strong presentation and communication skills.

Proficient in Office tools (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).

Hardworking, proactive, and agile in work.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AVISPLUS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary is negotiable based on qualifications and capabilities.

Supportive and collaborative workplace culture.

Annual performance reviews with opportunities for salary increases.

Full participation in social insurance and holiday policies as per current regulations.

Skill development orientation for employees.

Training programs, travel, and team-building activities on a monthly/quarterly/yearly basis.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AVISPLUS

