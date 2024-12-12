Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing HOTEL ACADEMY SAIGON làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 3 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại HOTEL ACADEMY SAIGON
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Quận Tân Bình
- TP HCM, Quận Tân Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương 1 - 3 Triệu
• Developing tools and methods for collecting data such as surveys, opinion polls or questionnaires
• Collecting and analyzing data to identify consumer trends
• Researching consumer opinions and marketing strategies and proposing adjustments to current strategies accordingly
• Creating graphic representations of data and translating complex research into easily readable content for stakeholders and other departments
• Preparing marketing proposals and presentations based on company needs
• Measuring consumer satisfaction with products or services
Với Mức Lương 1 - 3 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Dynamic, creative, updated with new trends in the online community, responsible for work
• Experience/knowledge of marketing is an advantage
• Computer proficient and extensive use in digital marketing applications/tools.
Tại HOTEL ACADEMY SAIGON Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Free parking lot
Company uniform
1 Meal per shift
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại HOTEL ACADEMY SAIGON
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
