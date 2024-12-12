Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing HOTEL ACADEMY SAIGON làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 3 Triệu

Mức lương 1 - 3 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương 1 - 3 Triệu

• Developing tools and methods for collecting data such as surveys, opinion polls or questionnaires

• Collecting and analyzing data to identify consumer trends

• Researching consumer opinions and marketing strategies and proposing adjustments to current strategies accordingly

• Creating graphic representations of data and translating complex research into easily readable content for stakeholders and other departments

• Preparing marketing proposals and presentations based on company needs

• Measuring consumer satisfaction with products or services

Với Mức Lương 1 - 3 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Passionate about the media/marketing industry, content creation

• Dynamic, creative, updated with new trends in the online community, responsible for work

• Experience/knowledge of marketing is an advantage

• Computer proficient and extensive use in digital marketing applications/tools.

Tại HOTEL ACADEMY SAIGON Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary

Free parking lot

Company uniform

1 Meal per shift

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại HOTEL ACADEMY SAIGON

