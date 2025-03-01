Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH NERD LABS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 10 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 10 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Đặng Tiến Đông, Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Đến 10 Triệu

What you’ll be doing

Producing content and marketing activities that are aligned with our product’ brand and positioning, own social media channels, from content creation to publication calendar;

Design and execute tailored marketing campaigns to maximize awareness building and ecosystem growth;

Elevate our product through relevant initiatives such as content partnerships, influencer programs, and brand activations;

Measure and report on content impact, campaigns & brand performance;

Other tasks as assigned by the leaders.

Với Mức Lương Đến 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

What we look for in you;'

Strong written and verbal communication skills in English;

Passion for learning about blockchain, cryptocurrency, and new technologies is required;

Experience working in community management, event management or similar roles is a plus;

Startup experience, with demonstrated ability to move fast while maintaining an excellent quality bar is a plus;

Fluency in memes and crypto jargon; ;

Exceptional prioritization and project management skills;

Experience with social media platforms used by businesses, including Twitter, LinkedIn, Discord, Reddit and Telegram;

Experience in writing a variety of externally facing communications (e.g., blog posts, social media posts, press releases) is a plus;

Preferred 3rd or 4th year college student in Finance or Marketing major.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NERD LABS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

What we offer

Up to 10MVND in salary and will be increased depending on capacity;

Part-time work is acceptable;

Free update on market’s condition and investment opportunity;

Acquire new skills in researching and analytical thinking;

Training on crypto knowledge and insights;

Office hours: 6h per day, 5 days per week

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NERD LABS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin