Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing LG Electronics Development Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. RESEARCH, ANALYSIS & REPORT:

- Conduct research on competitors' products and marketing efforts in order to identify opportunities for product improvement

- Analyse data & report to have insights and reasonable proposed

- Make daily, weekly and monthly report to direct Manager and also Product Manager/ Product Director

- Monitor brand KPI by tracking annual Brand Health Report

2. PLANNING & BUDGET MANAGEMENT:

- Work closely with Product Manager & Product Director & the headquarters to build Marketing Plan (ATL & BTL) & Budget Plan for whole year

- Work with Product Manager and Corporate Marketing Manager to plan new product launches

- Follow up with Budget and allocate Budget for each Marketing activities

3. CAMPAIGN MANAGEMENT:

- Take ownership of the end-to-end campaigns and manage agencies to ensure the whole process is delivered seamlessly, budgets are tightly managed and support Sales to achieve targets

- Work closely with Sales team to update price, promotion and product to have actions to support Sales team

- Participate in developing sales support communication tools including sales kits, brochures, and leaflets

- Ensure all product marketing activities are aligned with the overall brand positioning and supports the overall business objectives

4. INTERNAL TASK:

- Work with Digital Marketing to update Product, category, banner, ... on website as requirements from Business unit or the headquarters

- Process contract/ appendix/ amendment and process payment for vendors