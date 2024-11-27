Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing LG Electronics Development Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

LG Electronics Development Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 29/12/2024
Nhân viên Marketing

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại LG Electronics Development Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Tầng 35, tòa nhà Keangnam Landmark 72, đường Phạm Hùng, quận Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. RESEARCH, ANALYSIS & REPORT:
- Conduct research on competitors' products and marketing efforts in order to identify opportunities for product improvement
- Analyse data & report to have insights and reasonable proposed
- Make daily, weekly and monthly report to direct Manager and also Product Manager/ Product Director
- Monitor brand KPI by tracking annual Brand Health Report
2. PLANNING & BUDGET MANAGEMENT:
- Work closely with Product Manager & Product Director & the headquarters to build Marketing Plan (ATL & BTL) & Budget Plan for whole year
- Work with Product Manager and Corporate Marketing Manager to plan new product launches
- Follow up with Budget and allocate Budget for each Marketing activities
3. CAMPAIGN MANAGEMENT:
- Take ownership of the end-to-end campaigns and manage agencies to ensure the whole process is delivered seamlessly, budgets are tightly managed and support Sales to achieve targets
- Work closely with Sales team to update price, promotion and product to have actions to support Sales team
- Participate in developing sales support communication tools including sales kits, brochures, and leaflets
- Ensure all product marketing activities are aligned with the overall brand positioning and supports the overall business objectives
4. INTERNAL TASK:
- Work with Digital Marketing to update Product, category, banner, ... on website as requirements from Business unit or the headquarters
- Process contract/ appendix/ amendment and process payment for vendors

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- 4-5 years of working experience in the same position or industry
- Fluency in English
- Outstanding communication and organizational skills, project management and multitasking skills, able to work with multiple stakeholders to deliver complex programs efficiently
- Good at computer skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
- Strong at product management, consumer understanding, creative & strategic knowledge
- Highly flexible/open-minded, creative, resourceful, and practical

Tại LG Electronics Development Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
Quarterly Incentive & 13th month salary
Nghỉ phép có lương
Annual leaves and company leaves
Căn-tin
Meal allowances

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LG Electronics Development Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: The 3rd Floor, Vinh Trung Plaza, 255 Hung Vuong street, Hai Chau District, Da Nang City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

