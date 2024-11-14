Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PIONERO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 40 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 315 Trường Chinh (toà Toyota), Thanh Xuân

Backend Developer

Work with project managers, and engineering leads to understanding application requirements.

Work closely with other engineers to deliver solutions to Japanese clients

Participate in the Agile process including planning and estimating

Participate in designing software architecture, database, and API

Write and review code

Write test cases (Unit Test, Integration Test)

Deploy applications to cloud (AWS/GCP/Azure)

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

At least 4+ years experience with PHP (Laravel)

Basic software engineering and Agile principles

Familiar with database such as MySQL/PostgreSQL/Redis/MongoDB

Nice to have: Experience with front-end (ReactJS/NextJS)

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PIONERO - Quyền Lợi

Working environment:

Professional working environment, openness, promotion of creativity

Working with colleagues who want to contribute to society

Respecting your own opinions

Developing a culture of learning in the workplace

Tech Talk every week

Flexible working hours

Personal development

1-on-1 with your direct manager regularly

Opportunities to talk with world-class engineers through monthly company meetups

Internal workshops and events to bond our mutual understanding and spirit such as book reading, birthday parties, minigames

Setting short term and long-term personal goals

Benefits

Attractive salary based on your performance

2 months probation with 100% of gross salary

13th-month salary

12 days of paid leave annually

Personal computer after probation

Salary review: twice a year

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

