Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PIONERO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PIONERO
Mức lương
Đến 40 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: 315 Trường Chinh (toà Toyota), Thanh Xuân
Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Đến 40 Triệu
Work with project managers, and engineering leads to understanding application requirements.
Work closely with other engineers to deliver solutions to Japanese clients
Participate in the Agile process including planning and estimating
Participate in designing software architecture, database, and API
Write and review code
Write test cases (Unit Test, Integration Test)
Deploy applications to cloud (AWS/GCP/Azure)
Với Mức Lương Đến 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 4+ years experience with PHP (Laravel)
Basic software engineering and Agile principles
Familiar with database such as MySQL/PostgreSQL/Redis/MongoDB
Nice to have: Experience with front-end (ReactJS/NextJS)
Basic software engineering and Agile principles
Familiar with database such as MySQL/PostgreSQL/Redis/MongoDB
Nice to have: Experience with front-end (ReactJS/NextJS)
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PIONERO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Working environment:
Professional working environment, openness, promotion of creativity
Working with colleagues who want to contribute to society
Respecting your own opinions
Developing a culture of learning in the workplace
Tech Talk every week
Flexible working hours
Personal development
1-on-1 with your direct manager regularly
Opportunities to talk with world-class engineers through monthly company meetups
Internal workshops and events to bond our mutual understanding and spirit such as book reading, birthday parties, minigames
Setting short term and long-term personal goals
Benefits
Attractive salary based on your performance
2 months probation with 100% of gross salary
13th-month salary
12 days of paid leave annually
Personal computer after probation
Salary review: twice a year
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PIONERO
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
