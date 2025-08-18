Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hòa Bình thu nhập 1 - 13 USD

- Establish general plan, any specific plan including scope of work and technical requirements, work schedule for Nursery planting and caring, forest renovation and any other related activities;

- Monitor and Control the performance of landscape team and subordinates to meet target and achieve objectives;

- Report (daily, weekly, monthly) to Department Head and/or BOD (if so required) for all landscape works.

- To achieve good growth of trees in all Nurseries year by year;

- To well manage and maintain accurate record status of trees in Nurseries (including type, quantity, and growth stat

us);

- To facilitate the beautiful Urban green landscape and forest landscape within Project area (including landscape along road, facilities, nurseries, forest scenery, etc.)

*The company has shuttle bus to pickup employees from Ha Noi to Hoa Binh

*

Working time: Mon - Fri