Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hòa Bình thu nhập 1 - 13 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
- Hòa Bình: Địa chỉ Phú Hưng Khang, Vat Lai Village, Thinh Minh Commune Hoa Binh City, Hoa Binh Province, Thành phố Hòa Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 1 - 13 USD
- Establish general plan, any specific plan including scope of work and technical requirements, work schedule for Nursery planting and caring, forest renovation and any other related activities;
- Monitor and Control the performance of landscape team and subordinates to meet target and achieve objectives;
- Report (daily, weekly, monthly) to Department Head and/or BOD (if so required) for all landscape works.
- To achieve good growth of trees in all Nurseries year by year;
- To well manage and maintain accurate record status of trees in Nurseries (including type, quantity, and growth stat
us);
- To facilitate the beautiful Urban green landscape and forest landscape within Project area (including landscape along road, facilities, nurseries, forest scenery, etc.)
*The company has shuttle bus to pickup employees from Ha Noi to Hoa Binh
*
Working time: Mon - Fri
Với Mức Lương 1 - 13 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
* Good Microsoft office, AutoCAD
Tại Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI